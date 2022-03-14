-
Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question.
-
The group of demonstrators lined Main Street, waving yellow and blue flags and holding signs with messages like “Stand with Ukraine,” as passersby honked in support.
-
It's been six months since the Texas law banning almost all abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy took effect. Doctors and patients feel frustrated as they navigate the new legal environment.
-
Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question.
-
Patients and health care providers have reported contraception-related medical bills that should not be permitted under the law, they say.
-
The former Minnesota officer was convicted of manslaughter after she apparently mistook her gun for her Taser when she fatally shot the 20-year-old Black man. She will serve 16 months in prison.
-
The defense attorneys insisted the three men's pursuit of the 25-year-old was prompted by "honest, though erroneous, suspicion that he committed crimes" and not because of his race.
-
The accounting firm Mazars USA says it has severed its relationship with former President Donald Trump and his family business.
-
Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question.
-
Police shot and killed the 22-year-old Black man while executing a no-knock search warrant last week. Protesters called for the resignation of the chief and the officer they say shot Locke.
-
A short-lived program in the early 2000s allowed married couples to consolidate their student loans for a lower interest rate. Now, with no legal way to separate the loans, some want changes.
-
Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question.