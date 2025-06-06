© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Most of NH under a flood watch Friday as thunderstorms roll through region

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Daniela Allee
Published June 6, 2025 at 1:08 PM EDT
Most of New Hampshire is under a flood watch through Friday evening, as thunderstorms move through the central and southern part of the state.

The National Weather Service says there may be repeating rounds of heavy rain, up to 2 inches per hour, that could lead to localized flash flooding.

Recent rainfall means streams are running high and soils are wet, leaving those areas more vulnerable to flash flooding.

The storms could also produce damaging winds and hail. The National Weather Service expects that the threat for severe storms on Saturday will be low, with drying likely Sunday.

New Hampshire and New England are seeing more extreme rainfall as a result of human caused climate change. A warmer atmosphere can hold more water vapor, which can result in more intense rainfall.

Extreme precipitation events have increased by about 60% in the Northeast since the 1950s, according to the most recent National Climate Assessment.
Daniela Allee
I help guide NHPR’s bilingual journalism and our climate/environment journalism in an effort to fill these reporting gaps in New Hampshire. I work with our journalists to tell stories that inform, celebrate and empower Latino/a/x community members in the state through our WhatsApp news service ¿Que Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? as well as NHPR’s digital platforms in Spanish and English. For our By Degrees climate coverage, I work with reporters and producers to tell stories that take audience members to the places and people grappling with and responding to climate change, while explaining the forces both driving and limiting New Hampshire’s efforts to respond to this crisis.
