Most of NH under a flood watch Friday as thunderstorms roll through region

Most of New Hampshire is under a flood watch through Friday evening, as thunderstorms move through the central and southern part of the state.

The National Weather Service says there may be repeating rounds of heavy rain, up to 2 inches per hour, that could lead to localized flash flooding.

Recent rainfall means streams are running high and soils are wet, leaving those areas more vulnerable to flash flooding.

The storms could also produce damaging winds and hail. The National Weather Service expects that the threat for severe storms on Saturday will be low, with drying likely Sunday.

New Hampshire and New England are seeing more extreme rainfall as a result of human caused climate change. A warmer atmosphere can hold more water vapor , which can result in more intense rainfall.