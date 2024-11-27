New Hampshire’s snowplows need names. Submit your ideas by Nov. 29th.
If you’ve ever wanted to name a snowplow, now’s your time to shine.
New Hampshire’s Department of Transportation is holding a contest to name some of the state’s snowplows. Transportation officials say they’re looking for family-friendly names that can bring some cheer to snowplow drivers, who often work long days in tough winter conditions.
The effort comes after other snowy locales, including Minnesota and Massachusetts, solicited suggestions for their plows from residents. Now, Beyonsleigh, Snow B Wan Kenobi, Sleetwood Mac, Taylor Drift and Snow-hemian Rhapsody are just some of the characters in the nation’s snow-fighting fleets.
Name suggestions for New Hampshire’s machines can be submitted here. Officials say names should be 20 characters or less, unique, respectful, memorable, and not politically affiliated. Every New Hampshire resident can submit one entry for the contest.
A voting period for the winning names will take place December 9-13. And by January, Granite Staters may be able to meet some new snowplow friends.