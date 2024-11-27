New Hampshire’s snowplows need names. Submit your ideas by Nov. 29th.

If you’ve ever wanted to name a snowplow, now’s your time to shine.

New Hampshire’s Department of Transportation is holding a contest to name some of the state’s snowplows. Transportation officials say they’re looking for family-friendly names that can bring some cheer to snowplow drivers, who often work long days in tough winter conditions.

The effort comes after other snowy locales, including Minnesota and Massachusetts , solicited suggestions for their plows from residents. Now, Beyonsleigh, Snow B Wan Kenobi, Sleetwood Mac, Taylor Drift and Snow-hemian Rhapsody are just some of the characters in the nation’s snow-fighting fleets.

Name suggestions for New Hampshire’s machines can be submitted here . Officials say names should be 20 characters or less, unique, respectful, memorable, and not politically affiliated. Every New Hampshire resident can submit one entry for the contest.

A voting period for the winning names will take place December 9-13. And by January, Granite Staters may be able to meet some new snowplow friends.

