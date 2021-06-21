© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Samantha Coetzee

News Intern & Board Operator

Samantha Coetzee joined the NHPR team in 2020 as a weekend Board Operator and is now NHPR’s News Intern. A senior journalism major at the University of New Hampshire and New Hampshire native, Samantha is also the General Manager of WUNH, UNH’s student-run radio station.

Samantha is also known for her work on The Greek Myth Files, a podcast created through the UNH Classics Department.

As an avid outdoors lover, when Samantha isn’t behind the mic she can be found at the crags of Rumney or summiting one of New Hampshire’s 4000 footers.

