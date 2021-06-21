Samantha CoetzeeNews Intern & Board Operator
Samantha Coetzee joined the NHPR team in 2020 as a weekend Board Operator and is now NHPR’s News Intern. A senior journalism major at the University of New Hampshire and New Hampshire native, Samantha is also the General Manager of WUNH, UNH’s student-run radio station.
Samantha is also known for her work on The Greek Myth Files, a podcast created through the UNH Classics Department.
As an avid outdoors lover, when Samantha isn’t behind the mic she can be found at the crags of Rumney or summiting one of New Hampshire’s 4000 footers.
-
In celebration of Harry Potter’s birthday, businesses in Keene are creating special items, like golden-snitch cake pops, hosting Harry Potter-themed games and activities, and decorating with Hogwarts house colors for its second annual Wizarding Week.
-
The record-setting rain that's hit the state in recent weeks has limited the number of tourists heading outside. Many outdoor-centered businesses are improvising after expecting a busy summer with easing pandemic restrictions.
-
Tattoo artists in New Hampshire say they’re in unique positions. There’s no way for them to do their job and maintain a social distance. Although business is busy, some are worried about keeping their staff safe and healthy.
-
Elm Brook Park in Central New Hampshire looked like a scene from a dystopian novel this week, with picnic tables and a playground partially submerged by floodwaters. The high water levels due to heavy rain have closed both Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton and Clough State Park in Weare.
-
Over 220 boats and kayaks anchored in Livermore Cove to hear an orchestra perform from a pontoon boat in an event that was the first of its kind for the New Hampshire Music Festival.
-
Get your kayaks ready because construction has started on New England’s first whitewater park at Mill City Park in Franklin. Get NHPR's reporting about…
-
Party like it’s 2019. It's almost looking like a normal summer weekend in New Hampshire, with in-person festivals cropping up across the state. With…
-
Though a Berlin ATV festival planned for the end of July was canceled, riders and supporters of the hobby say the industry is still thriving in the North…
-
A new syringe exchange service will start in Concord this July with the help of the New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition. It will offer drug users a…
-
3S Art Space echoed with the sounds of chatter on Friday for the first time, again. This weekend, the Portsmouth gallery held its first in-person art…