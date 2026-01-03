10 years of Outside/In: Return of the Kiwi Apocalypse

** We’re celebrating our 10 year anniversary and want you to come! Join us in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on February 6th for a night of storytelling, featuring former Outside/In guests and hosted by our very own Nate Hegyi. Get your tickets here! **

In celebration of Outside/In’s 10th anniversary we’re looking back at our very first episode: “The Kiwi Apocalypse,” first published in December of 2015. Afterwards, we’ll get an update to the story and talk about how weird it is to have a podcast old enough to be in middle school.

Here’s our original description for The Kiwi Apocalypse:

Iago Hale has a vision: it’s one where the economy of the North Country is revitalized by local farmers selling delicious cold hardy kiwi berries to the masses.

Meanwhile, Tom Lautzenheiser has been battling a hardy kiwi infestation in Massachusetts for years, and is afraid that this fight will soon be coming to the rest of New England.

Should we worry about the cold hardy kiwi and what does the quest to bring it to market tell us about what an invasive species is?

Courtesy/Iago Hales Ten years later, work continues at Iago Hales's UNH vineyard.