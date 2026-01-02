© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

As new year begins, most of NH is still in a drought

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published January 2, 2026 at 12:39 PM EST
Marsh Road Pond in Rye, NH, on Sept. 6, 2025, amid moderate drought conditions in New Hampshire. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Almost all of New Hampshire ended 2025 in drought, a continuation of a months-long dry period that’s impacted a range of activities, from summer watersports to fall foliage to Christmas trees.

According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report, conditions have improved recently, but not enough to return to normal anywhere in the state. Along most of the Massachusetts border, conditions are “abnormally dry,” while central and northern New Hampshire are categorized either as experiencing “moderate” or “severe” drought.

Experts have said recent precipitation has helped conditions, but only marginally, since the state racked up such a profound water debt over the late summer and early fall.

Now, as winter temperatures settle in and will likely continue to get colder in coming months, the drought is predicted to last at least into the spring. Ground freeze in the winter prevents any precipitation from penetrating the parched groundwater.

The ongoing drought poses risks for all types of flora and fauna, damaging locally grown crops and livestock, drying up homes’ dug wells, and increasing wildfire risk.

To cope, the state issued an outdoor fire ban during the drought’s most intense weeks and some towns issued outdoor water restrictions.

This summer was the state’s driest ever recorded. This follows two other record breaking summers: 2024 was the hottest New Hampshire summer on record, and 2023 was the state's wettest summer ever recorded. Scientists say these record-setting years are the result of man-made climate change.

Overall, New Hampshire is getting warmer and wetter, but climate change is also increasing the likelihood of short-term droughts and extreme weather swings.
