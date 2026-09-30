Author R.F. Kuang navigates grief, family and identity with latest novel 'Taipei Story'

R.F. Kuang's newest novel, "Taipei Story"

NHPR’s Cost of Living reporter Jackie Harris recently sat down with New York Times bestselling author R.F. Kuang to discuss her latest novel, "Taipei Story."

The book follows Lily Chen, an undergraduate student searching for answers about her identity, heritage and family history following the death of her grandfather. Steeped in grief, listlessness and quiet hope, Kuang weaves a poignant portrait of self-discovery amidst the complex ties of language and family.

This live conversation was recorded on September 21, 2026.