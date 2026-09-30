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Arts & Culture
Writers on a New England Stage

Author R.F. Kuang navigates grief, family and identity with latest novel 'Taipei Story'

By Jackie Harris,
Olivia Comolli
Published September 30, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT
R.F. Kuang joins NHPR's Jackie Harris for Writers on a New England Stage in Portsmouth, NH.
Emily McNair
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The Music Hall
R.F. Kuang joins NHPR's Jackie Harris for Writers on a New England Stage in Portsmouth, NH.
R.F. Kuang's newest novel, "Taipei Story"
R.F. Kuang's newest novel, "Taipei Story"

NHPR’s Cost of Living reporter Jackie Harris recently sat down with New York Times bestselling author R.F. Kuang to discuss her latest novel, "Taipei Story."

The book follows Lily Chen, an undergraduate student searching for answers about her identity, heritage and family history following the death of her grandfather. Steeped in grief, listlessness and quiet hope, Kuang weaves a poignant portrait of self-discovery amidst the complex ties of language and family.

This live conversation was recorded on September 21, 2026.

Hear Authors on Main Saturdays at 3 p.m. on NHPR Books, or download each conversation wherever you get your podcasts. Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

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Writers on a New England Stage NHPR BooksBooks
Jackie Harris
I cover New Hampshire’s economy from a Granite Stater’s perspective. I report on housing, inflation, state revenues, businesses and more. My goal is to report on the ways the cost of living is shaping the economy on both the macro and micro level: from state revenues to Main Street, from small business decisions to household budgets. I hope to reflect the daily financial situations Granite Staters find themselves in and what policy makers are doing about it.
See stories by Jackie Harris
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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