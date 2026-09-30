NH educators want strong relationships with families, more funding, and respect

In a new survey, New Hampshire educators said student behavior, insufficient funding and staffing shortages are limiting their ability to provide students a high-quality education. Meanwhile, 95% said stronger relationships with parents and the community are critical.

Those were among the findings in Reaching Higher NH’s 2026 educator survey released Tuesday. It comes at a volatile time for public education. Fights over school funding are dividing the state. Lawmakers have created a voucher-like system that’s made it easier to opt out of public schools. And new parental rights laws require schools to involve parents in their child’s education.

Authors of Reaching Higher NH’s report say the survey results convey how educators see those initiatives playing out inside schools.

“Their responses offer something particularly valuable: a view of public education from those closest to its daily practice,” the report’s authors wrote. “Educators see where students are thriving, where needs are changing, where systems are working as intended, and where additional capacity or support may be needed.”

Here are some of the survey’s key takeaways based on responses from 400 public school educators:

Educators want to partner with parents and their communities. Ninety-five percent of respondents said those relationships are critical to a high-quality education. Many said they’d like more time to connect with families.

Student behavior, mental health needs, and insufficient funding are the top challenges to providing students a high-quality education. They cited lingering behavioral challenges of the pandemic; increased poverty and food insecurity; and fewer staff and resources to manage behavior.

Educators would reorder legislative priorities. They’d like to see lawmakers focus on school funding and initiatives to address student mental health needs, absenteeism, and bullying.

Educators don’t feel supported by elected officials. More than 50% of respondents said they feel supported and respected by their school, school district, and local school community. That dropped to less than 20% when asked about state-level elected officials.

“These findings are important because they emphasize the growing disconnect between the legislature and the educators on the ground and how the rhetoric from Concord can lead to classroom challenges, feelings of disrespect, and ultimately, burnout,” the report said. “Part of recruiting and retaining teachers is ensuring that teachers have the support they need – both literally and figuratively – to do their job.”