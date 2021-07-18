-
Three local booksellers talk about the best new books for summer 2019, from historical fiction to humorous essays, first-time authors to well-established…
-
The Manchester Library is eliminating fines for overdue children’s and young adult materials.The move is part of a trend in New Hampshire and across the…
-
Our Week of Summer Favorites continues with a look at teen reading. Smartphones, e-readers, and other internet-based content, like Twitter and Facebook,…
-
This post has been corrected and revised to reflect the following: The House Finance Committee recently approved funding for a position to work with the…
-
This show originally aired on November 22, 2016.A NH Humanities program uses Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey, to help New Hampshire veterans make the…
-
Two local independent booksellers give us their picks for new reads of 2015. Scroll down for a complete list of books mentioned during today's show.…
-
From Chicken Soup for the Soul to The Secret, self-help is an 11-billion dollar industry. We’ll talk to a writer who attended workshops, conferences and…
-
It’s September, put down that beach novel, it's time to get serious about your to-be-read list. Thankfully, fall is the biggest season in the publishing…
-
As the warm weather finally arrives, we’re looking at what’s new this season in books suited for coming days at the beach, in the mountains, or even your…
-
When was the last time you read a book? Not for work, not a kid’s bedtime story, but a real honest to goodness book, just for the pleasure of reading?If…