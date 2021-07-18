-
We explore ways to attract birds and the best birdwatching spots in the state. We also discuss more casual birding and ways to start if you've never done…
-
We revisit our earlier discussion considering why outdoor recreation is still so exclusive. We discuss the ways that the great outdoors is not welcoming…
-
Expert wildlife tracker Susan Morse is A LOT of things:A life-long naturalist…a Shakespearian scholar…an award winning photographer.What she is not…is…
-
Autumn in New Hampshire is a wonderful time to watch and observe some easily recognizable stages of natural cycles: hawks migrating, leaves changing…
-
Sy Montgomery, author of 28 books, including the recent How to Be a Good Creature: A Memoir in Thirteen Animals, and The Magnificent Migration: On Safari…
-
After a long week of news, this seems like a good moment to turn off the television, to log off social media, and go out for a long walk in the woods.In…
-
The rhododendrons that bloom once a year at a New Hampshire state park are coming out, but vegetative growth may be hiding some of them.A New Hampshire…
-
Kevin, The Unofficial Mascot of Rollinsford, Flies Off In The NightBack in January, NHPR ran a story about Kevin, a sandhill crane who was melting hearts in the town of Rollinsford. Despite a leg injury and freezing…
-
NHPR’s Sean Hurley recently took a walk to Moose Painting Pond, as he’s named it. The most peaceful place in the universe, he supposes it to be. Maybe…
-
Elizabeth Marshall Thomas and Sy Montgomery's 30-plus year friendship began with a ferret bite. Since then, the pair of New Hampshire-based naturalists…