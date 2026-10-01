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Arts & Culture
Long Story Short

'The Kids Are Alright': Relatable tales of youth & childhood

By Olivia Comolli
Published October 1, 2026 at 3:08 PM EDT
Joni McNeal speaks at Long Story Short on Sept. 10, 2026 in Portsmouth, NH.
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Joni McNeal speaks at Long Story Short on Sept. 10, 2026 in Portsmouth, NH.
Long Story Short
Jessica Richards speaks at Long Story Short on Sept. 10, 2026 in Portsmouth, NH.
2 of 3  — Jessica Richards.jpg
Jessica Richards speaks at Long Story Short on Sept. 10, 2026 in Portsmouth, NH.
Long Story Short
Chris D'Amore speaks at Long Story Short on Sept. 10, 2026 in Portsmouth, NH.
3 of 3  — Chris D'Amore.jpg
Chris D'Amore speaks at Long Story Short on Sept. 10, 2026 in Portsmouth, NH.
Long Story Short

We’ve all experienced that sudden moment of recognition: realizing our kids are just like us and being instantly transported back to our own childhood.

NHPR’s Long Story Short returns to celebrate the chaotic beauty of growing up and how far we’ve come since those awkward early days.

Tune in for "The Kids Are Alright," a collection of honest and beautifully cringeworthy stories reminiscing about the weird and wonderful days of youth.

How to Listen

  • Friday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m.
  • Where: Listen on-air, stream online at NHPR.org, or listen via the free NHPR app.

The Storyteller Lineup

Recorded live at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth and hosted by Beth LaMontagne Hall, this episode features personal stories from:

  • Joni McNeal
  • Jessica Richards
  • Chris D'Amore
  • Heather Daly

About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers.

The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme.

Follow Long Story Short on Facebook: facebook.com/LSSat3S

Check out the LSS podcast: www.longstoryshortpod.com

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

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Long Story Short Long Story Short Series
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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