'The Kids Are Alright': Relatable tales of youth & childhood

We’ve all experienced that sudden moment of recognition: realizing our kids are just like us and being instantly transported back to our own childhood.

NHPR’s Long Story Short returns to celebrate the chaotic beauty of growing up and how far we’ve come since those awkward early days.

Tune in for "The Kids Are Alright," a collection of honest and beautifully cringeworthy stories reminiscing about the weird and wonderful days of youth.

How to Listen

Friday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m.

at 4 p.m. Where: Listen on-air, stream online at NHPR.org, or listen via the free NHPR app.

The Storyteller Lineup

Recorded live at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth and hosted by Beth LaMontagne Hall, this episode features personal stories from:



Joni McNeal

Jessica Richards

Chris D'Amore

Heather Daly

About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers.

The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme.

Follow Long Story Short on Facebook: facebook.com/LSSat3S

Check out the LSS podcast: www.longstoryshortpod.com