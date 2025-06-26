Long Story Short: Ghosted

Long Story Short returns with Ghosted—a night of true stories about dating in all its awkward, hilarious, and heart-wrenching forms.

Tune in to NHPR to hear Ghosted on:



Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 28 at 4 p.m.

Listen live on-air, online, or with the NHPR app.

First dates, last dates, dating apps, DMs, falling in love, breaking up, moving in... nothing is off-limits. Whether you're a hopeless romantic, happily single, or totally over it, this episode is your chance to laugh, cringe, and maybe even feel a little less alone in the strange world of dating.

Featured storytellers:



Heather Angell

Joe Randall

Kim Golding

Ghosted was recorded live on June 11 at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, and hosted by Beth LaMontagne.

About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers.

This bare-bones storytelling series, hosted by Beth LaMontagne, is free of pretense and over-rehearsed monologues. The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme.

What makes Long Story Short unique is the off-the-cuff feel many of the stories have, including each show’s one open mic slot. A brave volunteer from the audience is selected at random and must take the stage at a moment’s notice to open the second half — not even the host knows what’s going to happen.

Follow Long Story Short on Facebook: facebook.com/LSSat3S

Check out the LSS podcast: www.longstoryshortpod.com