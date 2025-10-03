Long Story Short: Coming Home

Long Story Short returns with Coming Home — stories about returning to where it all began and finding comfort where your people are.

Returning to where it all began and finding comfort where your people are. That’s what this special 10th anniversary Long Story Short is all about. This episode features some of the most impactful storytellers the series has brought to the stage.

Featured storytellers:

A.G. Sorette

Kemetia Foley

Charleen Thorburn

About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers.

This bare-bones storytelling series, hosted by Beth LaMontagne, is free of pretense and over-rehearsed monologues. The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme.

What makes Long Story Short unique is the off-the-cuff feel many of the stories have, including each show’s one open mic slot. A brave volunteer from the audience is selected at random and must take the stage at a moment’s notice to open the second half — not even the host knows what’s going to happen.

