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Arts & Culture
Long Story Short

Long Story Short: In Hindsight

By Dan Cahill
Published December 23, 2025 at 1:39 PM EST
Jack McAuliffe speaks at the Long Story Short show on December 10th, 2025 in Portsmouth, NH.
Long Story Short
Jack McAuliffe speaks at the Long Story Short show on December 10th, 2025 in Portsmouth, NH.

Long Story Short returns with In Hindsight — stories about the things that were, things we wish didn’t happen, and things that should have been.

Tune in to NHPR to listen:

  • Friday, December 26th at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 27th at 4 p.m.

Listen live on-air, online, or with the NHPR app.

Hindsight is supposed to be crystal clear, sharpened by the wisdom we gain from lived experience, but sometimes things take a while to come into focus. Looking back to gain insight on what happened–– how we dealt with the challenge, and the lessons we learned– requires doing a little work.

Featured storytellers:

  • Larry Clow
  • Jack McAuliffe
  • Veronica St Cyr

In Hindsight was recorded live on December 10th at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth and hosted by Beth LaMontagne.

About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers.

This bare-bones storytelling series, hosted by Beth LaMontagne, is free of pretense and over-rehearsed monologues. The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme.

What makes Long Story Short unique is the off-the-cuff feel many of the stories have, including each show’s one open mic slot. A brave volunteer from the audience is selected at random and must take the stage at a moment’s notice to open the second half — not even the host knows what’s going to happen.

Follow Long Story Short on Facebook: facebook.com/LSSat3S

Check out the LSS podcast: www.longstoryshortpod.com

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

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Long Story Short
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
See stories by Dan Cahill
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