Long Story Short: In Hindsight

Long Story Short returns with In Hindsight — stories about the things that were, things we wish didn’t happen, and things that should have been.

Tune in to NHPR to listen:

Friday, December 26th at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 27th at 4 p.m.

Listen live on-air, online, or with the NHPR app.

Hindsight is supposed to be crystal clear, sharpened by the wisdom we gain from lived experience, but sometimes things take a while to come into focus. Looking back to gain insight on what happened–– how we dealt with the challenge, and the lessons we learned– requires doing a little work.

Featured storytellers:

Larry Clow

Jack McAuliffe

Veronica St Cyr

In Hindsight was recorded live on December 10th at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth and hosted by Beth LaMontagne.

About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers.

This bare-bones storytelling series, hosted by Beth LaMontagne, is free of pretense and over-rehearsed monologues. The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme.

What makes Long Story Short unique is the off-the-cuff feel many of the stories have, including each show’s one open mic slot. A brave volunteer from the audience is selected at random and must take the stage at a moment’s notice to open the second half — not even the host knows what’s going to happen.

Follow Long Story Short on Facebook: facebook.com/LSSat3S

Check out the LSS podcast: www.longstoryshortpod.com