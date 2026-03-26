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Long Story Short

Long Story Short: Hot Mess

By Dan Cahill
Published March 26, 2026 at 1:53 PM EDT
Alyssa Rigazio speaks at the Long Story Short show on March 11, 2026 in Portsmouth, NH.
Long Story Short
Alyssa Rigazio speaks at the Long Story Short show on March 11, 2026 in Portsmouth, NH.

We’ve all been there—the moment you realize you’ve made a mistake of epic proportions. Whether it’s a disastrous trend or a family feud for the ages, Long Story Short is back to celebrate the beauty of the blunder.

Tune in to NHPR for "Hot Mess," a collection of stories about the things we wish never happened—but make for the best tales anyway.

How to Listen:

  • Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 28 at 4 p.m.
  • Where: On-air, online at NHPR.org, or via the NHPR app.

The Lineup: Recorded live at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth and hosted by Beth LaMontagne Hall, this episode features honest, hilarious, and cringeworthy accounts from:

  • Alyssa Rigazio
  • Brian Smith
  • Amy McHugh

This show was recorded live on March 11, 2026 at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, and hosted by Beth LaMontagne.

About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers.

The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme.

Follow Long Story Short on Facebook: facebook.com/LSSat3S

Check out the LSS podcast: www.longstoryshortpod.com

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

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Long Story Short
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
See stories by Dan Cahill
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