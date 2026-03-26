Long Story Short: Hot Mess

We’ve all been there—the moment you realize you’ve made a mistake of epic proportions. Whether it’s a disastrous trend or a family feud for the ages, Long Story Short is back to celebrate the beauty of the blunder.

Tune in to NHPR for "Hot Mess," a collection of stories about the things we wish never happened—but make for the best tales anyway.

How to Listen:



Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m.

at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at 4 p.m.

at 4 p.m. Where: On-air, online at NHPR.org, or via the NHPR app.

The Lineup: Recorded live at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth and hosted by Beth LaMontagne Hall, this episode features honest, hilarious, and cringeworthy accounts from:



Alyssa Rigazio

Brian Smith

Amy McHugh

This show was recorded live on March 11, 2026 at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, and hosted by Beth LaMontagne.

About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers.

The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme.

Follow Long Story Short on Facebook: facebook.com/LSSat3S

Check out the LSS podcast: www.longstoryshortpod.com