NHPR is excited to present Long Story Short, in collaboration with 3S Artspace. This quarterly storytelling series features local performers from across the region, and are based on fun themes that allow each participant to bring their own unique experiences to life. Long Story Short was founded in 2015 as a live storytelling series aimed at featuring both professional and non-professional storytellers and performers from across New England. Hosted by Beth LaMontagne Hall, the live shows are held quarterly at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.