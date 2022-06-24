NHPR is excited to present Long Story Short, in collaboration with 3S Artspace. This quarterly storytelling series features local performers from across the region, and are based on fun themes that allow each participant to bring their own unique experiences to life. Long Story Short was founded in 2015 as a live storytelling series aimed at featuring both professional and non-professional storytellers and performers from across New England. Hosted by Beth LaMontagne Hall, the live shows are held quarterly at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
-
Sometimes honesty is the best policy, and other times, it's a total disaster. This show features stories about subjective truths, things we wish we didn't know and times a lie causes more trouble than it's worth. Whether we're being honest with others or ourselves, telling the truth is not always easy.
You make NHPR possible.
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.