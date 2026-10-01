GR8PL8: New Hampshire car owners are driven by vanity

A drive in New Hampshire wouldn’t be complete without spotting one or two (or many) vanity license plates. They’re everywhere, and the creativity of Granite Staters is unmatched.

So for September's Big Question, we’ve been asking you: What's the best vanity plate you've seen in New Hampshire?

Here’s what stood out to you.

Kathleen - Marlborough, NH: The license plate was Y-O-U-R-N, “YOURN.” The reference was to the fact that the owner was a urologist, an absolutely wonderful human being. And since he was a urologist, what he wanted on his vanity plate was “URINE.” And that would be spelled as, you know, U-R-I-N-E. And the New Hampshire DMV told him he may not do that because that was obscene. So he said, okay. And then he put in for his vanity plate.

Courtesy / via TikTok This vanity plate may have been going for "A new start."

Colleen - Dunbarton, NH: A plate that I've seen numerous times that I get a huge kick out of, the plate I think is going for: “A new start.” It's A-N-U-S-T-R-T. But when you look at the plate and you just see “A-N-U-S,” it implies something else.

I just hope that the new start that the driver is experiencing gives them the confidence to deal with the fact that they're driving around with that on their license plate.

Lauren - Franklin, NH: I saw a plate that said “ew, David,” E-W-D-V-I-D, I believe. “Ew, David,” is something that only fans of the show “Schitt's Creek” would understand. And when I saw it, every time I see it — I've seen it a couple times — it just makes me laugh. It makes me super jealous that I don't have that license plate.

So, Alexis on the show has this catchphrase, “Ew, David,” and she is saying that to her brother David when he's doing something that she doesn't agree with. And she says it in a way that is just hilarious and you just can't help but smile and laugh when she says that.

Allison - NH: I saw a vanity plate that said “Have to poop”, and it was spelled “H-V-2-P-O-O-P” in Concord, I think.

I think it was a largish SUV, and I did wonder if it was full of kids who were always screaming that from the back. They were definitely speeding. So that also made me wonder if it's always the case that they have to poop and so they're rushing through traffic.

I would feel awkward, like pulling up to a job or a date with that license plate, but maybe it's a conversation starter for them. I don't know how they got away with it. That is the mystery.

Julia Barnett / NHPR "H2POOP" was spotted in the wild in Concord.

Kavita - Bedford, NH: There is a fantastic SUV with the [State] Parks plate — whichever plate lets you have the moose — and it just has “&SQRRL.” It's moose and squirrel. I have seen it at least half a dozen times. Every time I see it, I crack up. That of course refers to Boris and Natasha from “Rocky and Bullwinkle” way back in the day.

Courtesy / via TikTok This vanity plate references the television series "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends."

In New Hampshire, the state Division of Motor Vehicles says valid requests for vanity license plates may include — up to seven characters for passenger vehicle plates — the letters A-Z, the numbers 1-9, the ampersand and hypen, and the plus (+) characters. All zeroes ae converted to the letter O and all spaces are deleted. Here's what the application for vanity plates looks like, and the DMV has an online vanity plate lookup.

Honorable mentions you shared with us on social media

1H8RT3 - Spotted on Route 3

- Spotted on Route 3 MOMSL8 - Car spotted in a hurry

- Car spotted in a hurry IMAQT



Courtesy / via TikTok WATT do you think this driver was going for?

Maybe it's a MOOBARU ...

Courtesy / via TikTok This driver went all in on the farm theme.

And some say "6-7" has no actual meaning?

Courtesy / via TikTok Can they do the gesture while driving?

PORKCHP: A term of endearment. Also, who's hungry?

Courtesy / via TikTok A favorite meal, maybe?

CHEETO - Orange Subaru

- Orange Subaru AVOCRDO - Bright green sedan

- Bright green sedan NERDMOM & GEEKDAD



Go ahead, express yourself.

Courtesy / via TikTok Don't get caught with this driver behind you.

NOTACOP - Blacked out Ford Explorer

- Blacked out Ford Explorer EWGLUTN

TMNT - Green Camaro



Courtesy / via TikTok Maybe they know "TOILET."

DETHTRP - Smart Car

- Smart Car 1PRCENTR

SDISTIK

Courtesy / via TikTok This driver is on theme.

"Hooper drives the boat, chief."

Courtesy / via TikTok A cinephile on the road.

RUHROH

WNDRWMN

SLOWCUS

Courtesy / via TikTok It's actually turbo charged.

VNTYPLT

GOBK2MA

-BRUH-

Courtesy / via TikTok What do you mean, bruh?

IBFARTN

LOBSTA+

SHREK

Courtesy / via TikTok What are you doing in my swamp?!

BLUBARU - Blue Subaru

- Blue Subaru PTLOSER - PT Cruiser

Break for moose, and dump trucks.

Courtesy / Robert Champagne Spotted on a dump truck.

GDHSBND & GDWIFE

ILW84U

NOTOJ-

Julia Barnett / NHPR The legendary white Ford Bronco.

Even more submissions and sightings