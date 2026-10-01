GR8PL8: New Hampshire car owners are driven by vanity

A drive in New Hampshire wouldn’t be complete without spotting one or two (or many) vanity license plates. They’re everywhere, and the creativity of Granite Staters is unmatched.
So for September's Big Question, we’ve been asking you: What's the best vanity plate you've seen in New Hampshire?
Here’s what stood out to you.
Kathleen - Marlborough, NH: The license plate was Y-O-U-R-N, “YOURN.” The reference was to the fact that the owner was a urologist, an absolutely wonderful human being. And since he was a urologist, what he wanted on his vanity plate was “URINE.” And that would be spelled as, you know, U-R-I-N-E. And the New Hampshire DMV told him he may not do that because that was obscene. So he said, okay. And then he put in for his vanity plate.
Colleen - Dunbarton, NH: A plate that I've seen numerous times that I get a huge kick out of, the plate I think is going for: “A new start.” It's A-N-U-S-T-R-T. But when you look at the plate and you just see “A-N-U-S,” it implies something else.
I just hope that the new start that the driver is experiencing gives them the confidence to deal with the fact that they're driving around with that on their license plate.
Lauren - Franklin, NH: I saw a plate that said “ew, David,” E-W-D-V-I-D, I believe. “Ew, David,” is something that only fans of the show “Schitt's Creek” would understand. And when I saw it, every time I see it — I've seen it a couple times — it just makes me laugh. It makes me super jealous that I don't have that license plate.
So, Alexis on the show has this catchphrase, “Ew, David,” and she is saying that to her brother David when he's doing something that she doesn't agree with. And she says it in a way that is just hilarious and you just can't help but smile and laugh when she says that.
Allison - NH: I saw a vanity plate that said “Have to poop”, and it was spelled “H-V-2-P-O-O-P” in Concord, I think.
I think it was a largish SUV, and I did wonder if it was full of kids who were always screaming that from the back. They were definitely speeding. So that also made me wonder if it's always the case that they have to poop and so they're rushing through traffic.
I would feel awkward, like pulling up to a job or a date with that license plate, but maybe it's a conversation starter for them. I don't know how they got away with it. That is the mystery.
Kavita - Bedford, NH: There is a fantastic SUV with the [State] Parks plate — whichever plate lets you have the moose — and it just has “&SQRRL.” It's moose and squirrel.I have seen it at least half a dozen times. Every time I see it, I crack up.That of course refers to Boris and Natasha from “Rocky and Bullwinkle” way back in the day.
As the host of All Things Considered, I work to hold those in power accountable and elevate the voices of Granite Staters who are changemakers in their community, and make New Hampshire the unique state it is. What questions do you have about the people who call New Hampshire home?
As the All Things Considered producer, my goal is to bring different voices on air, to provide new perspectives, amplify solutions, and break down complex issues so our listeners have the information they need to navigate daily life in New Hampshire. I also want to explore how communities and the state can work to—and have worked to—create solutions to the state’s housing crisis.