© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're fiercely committed to bringing you reliable, fact-based news. While we missed our Fall Drive goal, it's not too late to help us finish strong. Take a minute to chip in today if you can!

GR8PL8: New Hampshire car owners are driven by vanity

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Barnett,
Michelle Liu
Published October 1, 2026 at 2:47 PM EDT
This vanity plate references the television series "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends."
Courtesy
/
NHPR
This vanity plate references the television series "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends."

A drive in New Hampshire wouldn’t be complete without spotting one or two (or many) vanity license plates. They’re everywhere, and the creativity of Granite Staters is unmatched.

So for September's Big Question, we’ve been asking you: What's the best vanity plate you've seen in New Hampshire?

Here’s what stood out to you.

Kathleen - Marlborough, NH: The license plate was Y-O-U-R-N, “YOURN.” The reference was to the fact that the owner was a urologist, an absolutely wonderful human being. And since he was a urologist, what he wanted on his vanity plate was “URINE.” And that would be spelled as, you know, U-R-I-N-E. And the New Hampshire DMV told him he may not do that because that was obscene. So he said, okay. And then he put in for his vanity plate.

This vanity plate may have been going for "A new start."
Courtesy
/
via TikTok
This vanity plate may have been going for "A new start."

Colleen - Dunbarton, NH: A plate that I've seen numerous times that I get a huge kick out of, the plate I think is going for: “A new start.” It's A-N-U-S-T-R-T. But when you look at the plate and you just see “A-N-U-S,” it implies something else.

I just hope that the new start that the driver is experiencing gives them the confidence to deal with the fact that they're driving around with that on their license plate.

Lauren - Franklin, NH: I saw a plate that said “ew, David,” E-W-D-V-I-D, I believe. “Ew, David,” is something that only fans of the show “Schitt's Creek” would understand. And when I saw it, every time I see it — I've seen it a couple times — it just makes me laugh. It makes me super jealous that I don't have that license plate.

So, Alexis on the show has this catchphrase, “Ew, David,” and she is saying that to her brother David when he's doing something that she doesn't agree with. And she says it in a way that is just hilarious and you just can't help but smile and laugh when she says that.

Allison - NH: I saw a vanity plate that said “Have to poop”, and it was spelled “H-V-2-P-O-O-P” in Concord, I think.

I think it was a largish SUV, and I did wonder if it was full of kids who were always screaming that from the back. They were definitely speeding. So that also made me wonder if it's always the case that they have to poop and so they're rushing through traffic.

I would feel awkward, like pulling up to a job or a date with that license plate, but maybe it's a conversation starter for them. I don't know how they got away with it. That is the mystery.

"H2POOP" was spotted in the wild in Concord.
Julia Barnett
/
NHPR
"H2POOP" was spotted in the wild in Concord.

Kavita - Bedford, NH: There is a fantastic SUV with the [State] Parks plate — whichever plate lets you have the moose — and it just has “&SQRRL.” It's moose and squirrel. I have seen it at least half a dozen times. Every time I see it, I crack up. That of course refers to Boris and Natasha from “Rocky and Bullwinkle” way back in the day. 

This vanity plate references the television series "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends."
Courtesy
/
via TikTok
This vanity plate references the television series "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends."

In New Hampshire, the state Division of Motor Vehicles says valid requests for vanity license plates may include — up to seven characters for passenger vehicle plates — the letters A-Z, the numbers 1-9, the ampersand and hypen, and the plus (+) characters. All zeroes ae converted to the letter O and all spaces are deleted. Here's what the application for vanity plates looks like, and the DMV has an online vanity plate lookup.

Honorable mentions you shared with us on social media

  • 1H8RT3 - Spotted on Route 3
  • MOMSL8 - Car spotted in a hurry
  • IMAQT
WATT do you think this driver was going for?
Courtesy
/
via TikTok
WATT do you think this driver was going for?

Maybe it's a MOOBARU ...

This driver went all in on the farm theme.
Courtesy
/
via TikTok
This driver went all in on the farm theme.

And some say "6-7" has no actual meaning?

Courtesy
/
via TikTok
Can they do the gesture while driving?

PORKCHP: A term of endearment. Also, who's hungry?

A favorite meal, maybe?
Courtesy
/
via TikTok
A favorite meal, maybe?

  • CHEETO - Orange Subaru
  • AVOCRDO - Bright green sedan
  • NERDMOM & GEEKDAD

Go ahead, express yourself.

Don't get caught with this driver behind you.
Courtesy
/
via TikTok
Don't get caught with this driver behind you.

  • NOTACOP - Blacked out Ford Explorer
  • EWGLUTN
  • TMNT - Green Camaro
Maybe they know "TOILET."
Courtesy
/
via TikTok
Maybe they know "TOILET."

  • DETHTRP - Smart Car
  • 1PRCENTR
  • SDISTIK
This driver is on theme.
Courtesy
/
via TikTok
This driver is on theme.

"Hooper drives the boat, chief."

A cinephile on the road.
Courtesy
/
via TikTok
A cinephile on the road.

  • RUHROH
  • WNDRWMN
  • SLOWCUS
It's actually turbo charged.
Courtesy
/
via TikTok
It's actually turbo charged.

  • VNTYPLT
  • GOBK2MA
  • -BRUH-
What do you mean, bruh?
Courtesy
/
via TikTok
What do you mean, bruh?

  • IBFARTN
  • LOBSTA+
  • SHREK
What are you doing in my swamp?!
Courtesy
/
via TikTok
What are you doing in my swamp?!

  • BLUBARU - Blue Subaru
  • PTLOSER - PT Cruiser

Break for moose, and dump trucks.

Spotted on a dump truck.
Courtesy
/
Robert Champagne
Spotted on a dump truck.

  • GDHSBND & GDWIFE
  • ILW84U
  • NOTOJ-
The legendary white Ford Bronco.
Julia Barnett
/
NHPR
The legendary white Ford Bronco.

Even more submissions and sightings

Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
1 of 29  — VERT - Uhoh-AI - EE.bmp
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
2 of 29  — VERT - 911 - TikTok.jpg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
3 of 29  — VERT - Diabtus - TikTok.jpg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
4 of 29  — HOR - Placenta - TikTok.jpg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
5 of 29  — VERT - Senile - TikTok.jpg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
6 of 29  — VERT - TNKERBL -EE.bmp
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
7 of 29  — VERT - Lifisgd - EE.bmp
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
8 of 29  — VERT - E-COLI - Ashley Hansen (1).jpeg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
9 of 29  — HOR - poorsh-EdwinDuer.png
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
10 of 29  — VERT - Lordess - EE.bmp
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
11 of 29  — VERT - GOT MILK - nick malcolm.jpg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
12 of 29  — VERT - Hustler.bmp
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
13 of 29  — VERT - EEWPPL - Gabriel.jpeg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
14 of 29  — HOR - OLDFART - Zephi Friel.jpg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
15 of 29  — HOR - ANXIETY - Zephi Friel.jpg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
16 of 29  — HOR - VERMONT - Zephi Friel.jpg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
17 of 29  — HOR - GARLIC - Zephi Friel.jpg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
18 of 29  — HOR - THAT GUY - Julia Barnett.jpeg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
19 of 29  — HOR - POOKIE - Julia Barnett.jpeg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
20 of 29  — HOR - FETISH - Julia Barnett.jpeg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
21 of 29  — HOR - FSTFRS - Julia Barnett.jpeg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
22 of 29  — HOR - CTRLZ - Julia Barnett.jpeg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
23 of 29  — HOR - THISGUY - Julia Barnett.jpeg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
24 of 29  — HOR - ARAGOG - Julia Barnett.jpeg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
25 of 29  — HOR - LILBRAT - Julia Barnett.jpeg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
26 of 29  — HOR - GBLNGRL - Julia Barnett.jpeg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
27 of 29  — HOR - IVRMCTN - Julia Barnett.jpg
Vanity plates are all over New Hampshire.
NHPR listeners and staff / Courtesy
A red car with a New Hampshire license plate that reads "NHPR-2."
28 of 29  — HOR - NHPR2 - EE.jpg
Even NHPR has its own vanity plates.
Elena Eberwein / Courtesy
New Hampshire drivers love their vanity plates. Like this one submitted for this story.
29 of 29  — Ouch vanity license plate
New Hampshire drivers love their vanity plates. Like this one submitted for this story.
Courtesy

Tags
NH News The Big Question
Julia Barnett
As the host of All Things Considered, I work to hold those in power accountable and elevate the voices of Granite Staters who are changemakers in their community, and make New Hampshire the unique state it is. What questions do you have about the people who call New Hampshire home?
See stories by Julia Barnett
Michelle Liu
As the All Things Considered producer, my goal is to bring different voices on air, to provide new perspectives, amplify solutions, and break down complex issues so our listeners have the information they need to navigate daily life in New Hampshire. I also want to explore how communities and the state can work to—and have worked to—create solutions to the state’s housing crisis.
See stories by Michelle Liu
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.