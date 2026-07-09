'Long Story Short' returns to NHPR with stories from outside your comfort zone

We’ve all been there—the moment you realize you’ve stepped outside of the boundaries you are comfortable within. Whether it’s an unexpected event or an uncomfortable situation, Long Story Short is back to celebrate the beauty of the blunder.

Tune in to NHPR for "Comfort Zone," a collection of stories about breaking free or being thrust out against our will.

How to Listen:



Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at 4 p.m.

at 4 p.m. Where: On-air, online at NHPR.org, or via the NHPR app.

The Lineup:

Recorded live on June 10 at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth and hosted by Beth LaMontagne, this episode features honest, hilarious, and beautifully cringeworthy accounts from:



Daniel Moran

Molly Meng

Patty Corey

About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers.

The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme.

Follow Long Story Short on Facebook: facebook.com/LSSat3S

Check out the LSS podcast: www.longstoryshortpod.com