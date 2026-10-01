Your weekend in NH: Big fairs, tiny dogs, and a celebration of the humble zucchini

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Statewide

First Friday on Friday, Oct. 2, across New Hampshire. Many communities are hosting special events to mark the start of the month, including:



Lakes Region

Grandparents Day from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. While you're there, check out the Up Close to Animals presentation to learn about and see native New Hampshire critters. More details. ($30 for adults, $28 for seniors, free for kids under 16 with a grandparent)

WinniPAWsaukee Diving into Fall Festival runs from Saturday, Oct. 3, to Sunday, Oct. 4, at The Mystic Meadows in Laconia. Organizers promise "a day centered around connection — to our dogs, our community, and the simple joys of the season." More details. (Free, donations support Old Dogs Go To Helen)

Merrimack Valley

New England Amateur Radio Fest runs from Friday, Oct. 2, to Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Hillsborough County 4H Fairgrounds in New Boston. Enjoy the largest ham radio flea market in the Northeast, set up camp onsite and sample acoustic music at HAM-JAM. More details. (Admission is $15)

The Deerfield Fair runs from Thursday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Deerfield Fairgrounds. The schedule includes special events to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the fair. More details. ($12 per adult, free for children ages 12 and under)

NH Book Festival from Friday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 3, in Concord. The festival kicks off with keynote addresses from Jeff Kinney and Jodi Picoult, and weekend events include a costume parade, author panels, and vendors lining South Main Street. More details. (Free)

Monadnock Region

Peak into Peterborough from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, in Depot Park. Beyond the local vendors and live music, look forward to a Pet Fashion Show and a casting your vote for Peterborough’s best soup. More details. (Free)

International Zucchini Festival from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Wyman Tavern in Keene. Hosted by the Historical Society of Cheshire County, the lineup includes a zucchini peeling contest, zucchini toss and zucchini sculptures. Want to learn more about the history of this festival? The Historical Society’s exhibit “Zukes No Cukes” centered on the first Zucchini Festival will be open starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. More details. ($10 for adults, $5 for kids)

North Country

Sunburned Hand of the Man Music & Gallery Show at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at The Loading Dock in Littleton. Expect music that “blends pure psychedelic free-rock, open-bottle jazz, spirit-lifting drone, folk tendencies, and essential noise.” There is an encore show on Saturday at 7 p.m. More details. (Tickets are $10 for non members, $8 for members, weekend passes are available for $15)

Dachtoberfest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Remich Park in Littleton. Head to the park to celebrate all things weiner-dog! Special events include the “Dachtona 500” races, a parade, and the crowning of the Duke & Duchess of Dachtoberfest, two "distinguished weens [that] exude poise, charm, and kindness toward their fellow doxies and loyal subjects alike.” More details. (Free)

Next Stop Comedy at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Sinibaldi’s Restaurant in Berlin. See Boston based comics over dinner. More details. (Tickets are $27)

Seacoast

Ramen Rave with DJ Soup starts at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at The Press Room in Portsmouth. Adults over age 21 are welcome to sample special themed drinks and an anime costume contest. More details. ($10 in advance, $15 day-of)

Apple Harvest Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, in downtown Dover. Explore more than 250 vendors, an apple pie contest, and a visit from Animal Encounters. A new addition this year: bike valet service from Seacoast Area Bicycle Riders. More details. (Free)

Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. Be sure to check out the full list of brewers and food vendors before heading to the park. More details. ($55 for general admission, non-drinking tickets are $15)

Halloween Spooktacular & Pumpkin Patch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, on Main Street in Rochester. Kick off spooky season with a community truck-or-treat and an opportunity for kids to choose and decorate their own pumpkin. More details. (Free)

Southern Tier

Petal & Pumpkins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Make It Pop Studios in Manchester. Decorate a pumpkin with colorful pressed flowers. More details. ($35, all materials provided)

Applefest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, at Sullivan Farm in Nashua. Spend the weekend at “the last farm in Nashua” with apple picking, scarecrow-making, a hay ride, plus plenty of seasonal foods. More details. (Costs vary)

Mirah with Evan Greer at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Bad Brgr in Manchester. Hear new music, plus hits from Mirah’s debut album You Think It’s Like This But Really It’s Like This. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. More details. ($15 entry)

Upper Valley

Fall Festival & Chili Cook-Off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Claremont Visitor Center Greene. There is also a family-friendly 5K open to all runners and walkers for a $20 registration fee. More details. (Free)