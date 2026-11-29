The Carrington Event was triggered by a massive solar flare that caused widespread disruption to the global telegraph network, leading to sparks, fires, and electric shocks for operators.

In this episode of Cosmically Curious, host Patrick McNameeKing speaks with University of New Hampshire astronomer John Gianforte about the possible consequences of another Carrington Event on the world today.

Transcript:

Patrick McNameeKing: Last week we learned about solar cycles. Those are 11 year cycles of activity in the sun's magnetic field. Most of the time, high activity just means really pretty northern lights for us here on earth.

But sometimes magnetic activity gets out of control. John, what was the Carrington event?

John Gianforte: It was in August of 1859, and there was a group of sunspots. And on the 1st of September of that year, there was a tremendous solar flare that exploded on the surface of the sun and caused an extreme solar event here on earth.

Patrick McNameeKing: So what did that look like?

John Gianforte: There were long telegraph lines strung across the country, but the interaction between the part of the sun's magnetic field with Earth's magnetic field induced these really high voltages across these long transmission lines. So these high voltages caused damage and injury to telegraph operators and even cause some of them to burn down.

Patrick McNameeKing: Has anything similar happened since then?

John Gianforte: Events like that are kind of once in every 4 to 500 years, but that was quite a while ago, right? So I won't say that we're due for one, but the sun is a pretty active star.

Patrick McNameeKing: So we have a lot more wires in our world today than we did in 1859. I'm thinking about circuits in cell phones, computers, satellites and whatnot. What would happen today if there was a similar event?

John Gianforte: If that happened today? Our technological civilization would be at risk in terms of power grid, stock markets, refrigeration units in that store, food. It's possible that your house and my house are schools could be without power for weeks or even longer, depending on how widespread this was.

Patrick McNameeKing: That was John Gianforte from UNH. Thanks for the warning, John. I have some extra lentils I'll be happy to share with you.

As always, you can send us your space questions cosmic@nhpr.org.

