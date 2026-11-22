The sun might seem like a steady, unchanging fixture in our sky, but it actually follows a dramatic 11-year rhythm of rising and falling energy. In this episode of Cosmically Curious, host Patrick McNameeKing speaks with University of New Hampshire astronomer John Gianforte about what drives these solar cycles.

Transcript:

Patrick McNameeKing: So, John, what are solar cycles?

John Gianforte: Solar cycles are a description of activity levels in the sun. The sun goes through basically an 11-year period of activity and it reaches a peak. And the last peak of the solar cycle was in October of 2024. So theoretically, from the end of 2024, the sun's level of activity has been in decline.

Patrick McNameeKing: So how do we measure solar activity?

John Gianforte: The easiest way for us to measure that is we count sunspots on the earth facing side of the sun.

Patrick McNameeKing: Okay, so what's the activity and what causes it?

John Gianforte: The sun has the most powerful magnetic field in the solar system, and it's a roiling ball of plasma superheated gas that is so hot that it's lost its electrons. So we call that a plasma.

When you were a kid we all played with magnets, right? You could, you know, move a magnet behind and below something, and make it move all around the game board, right? So you know that magnetic fields can make matter move because we did that when we were kids, right? So the sun has a very complicated internal magnetic field that spreads way, way out into space. And that is the source of a lot of the sun's activity. It ebbs and flows over an 11 year period where it reaches a peak like it did in late 2024, and then slowly declines for about five and a half years.

Patrick McNameeKing: That was John Gianforte from UNH. Coming up next week: What happens when solar activity gets out of control?

As always, you can email us space Questions cosmic@nhpr.org.

