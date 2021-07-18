-
Early risers across the Northern Hemisphere will be able to see an eclipse Thursday morning when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun.
Starting at the curb and working our way up, we spend this episode learning about which creatures take advantage of our waste-water systems; find evidence of extraterrestrial travel on our rooftops; and we look at how gutters function – or don’t – for the very species that designed them.
Students at Bishop Guertin High School got a chance to speak to an astronaut in outer space on Friday. The project was the culmination of over a year of…
The SpaceX Dragon crew with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley successfully launched Saturday on a journey to the International Space…
Fifty years ago, the Apollo 11 team travelled farther than humans had ever been before, using technology less sophisticated than the average smartphone.…
Today, we're looking skyward to explore the life of geologist Ursula Marvin, who used her exceptional ability to identify minerals to study asteroids.…
It’s spring picks week here on Word of Mouth. The crew—plus a special guest—have tilled the audio soil, and handpicked a beautiful bouquet of stories that…
Last month, NASA announced the discovery of a seven-planet system called TRAPPIST-1, just 39 light-years from our Sun. The Sky Guys will discuss why this…
On today's show: a look into the strict guidelines CBS and Paramount have set for those Star Trek fan films, a game reviewer gives us a sneak peek at a…
Dueling was once a common part of the American experience. Today, we’ll learn more about this history and some popular dueling spots that that public can…