© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Turn your vehicle into a vote for local news by donating it to NHPR today.
NH News
Cosmically Curious

Cosmically Curious: A glimpse into the weird and biased history of star constellations

By Patrick McNameeKing,
Nicole Gugliucci
Published October 25, 2026 at 6:50 AM EDT
They can't all be winners: Astronomical chart showing the constellations of Monoceros, Canis Minor and the obsolete constellation Atelier Typographique (Officina Typographica).
Sidney Hall / Adam Cuerden - Library of Congress
They can't all be winners: An astronomical chart showing the constellations of Monoceros, Canis Minor and the obsolete constellation Atelier Typographique (Officina Typographica).

In this episode of Cosmically Curious, St. Anselm College's Nicole Gugliucci explains how astronomers settled on the official list of constellations, and what the choices reveal about whose stories are represented in the night sky.

Transcript:

Patrick McNameeKing: Nicole, I know there are famous constellations named for characters in Greek mythology, but I recently read about some real duds.

Is it true that there's a constellation of a desk?

Nicole Gugliucci: Yeah.

So Oficina Typographica was literally a constellation of a print shop, kind of squished in between the star Sirius in Canis Major, kind of next to that, where there's no other currently recognized major constellation.

And so people would create these maps to honor certain discoveries or certain people or certain things of interest.

Patrick McNameeKing: Any other notable flops?

Nicole Gugliucci: A lot of them are devices from the 17th and 18th century, like Telescopium and things like that.

So you really see in that list of what we consider the official constellations, the bias towards which things were chosen to officially represent.

Patrick McNameeKing: So how did we get an official list of constellations?

Nicole Gugliucci: In the early 20th century, the International Astronomical Union set aside 88 constellations that were the official constellations across the northern and southern hemispheres, and that breaks up the whole sky into 88 regions where that constellation is. So any point in the sky is part of some region.

Patrick McNameeKing: What else got left off the list?

Nicole Gugliucci: What you see in the official constellations today is a bias towards a Western culture, both in the Northern Hemisphere, where we have adopted, again, the Greco-Roman, ancient traditional constellations. But in the Southern Hemisphere, none of the constellations from indigenous cultures in the Southern Hemisphere are included in the official list.

Patrick McNameeKing: Nicole, thank you as always.

If you have questions about the night sky, send us an email: cosmic@nhpr.org.

Tags
Cosmically Curious scienceSpace
Patrick McNameeKing
Patrick McNameeKing currently hosts Weekend Edition on NHPR, where he also produces local segments.
See stories by Patrick McNameeKing
Nicole Gugliucci
Nicole Gugliucci is an associate professor of Physics at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.
See stories by Nicole Gugliucci
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.