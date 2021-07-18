-
Students at Belmont High School will lead a virtual summit on climate change science with state experts Thursday.Sophomore William Riley and junior Chris…
At the former Pease Air Base in Portsmouth, scientists are resuming a pair of pioneering research studies on chemical contamination in drinking water. It…
Students at Bishop Guertin High School got a chance to speak to an astronaut in outer space on Friday. The project was the culmination of over a year of…
At the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in northern New Hampshire, the pandemic broke a decades-long streak of field research. Now, scientists there are…
Before school closure, Dr. Susan Pike’s classrooms were loud, and she prided herself on it.Students in her high school science classes at the private…
The full moon Tuesday night, April 7, will be the fullest moon of 2020 - and stargazers have decent weather for this event.This moon is called many…
The University of New Hampshire is launching a center to study environmental acoustics, called the Center for Acoustics Research and Education (CARE).UNH…
A NASA spacecraft zoomed toward the sun Sunday on an unprecedented quest to get closer to our star than anything ever sent before.As soon as this fall,…
The University of New Hampshire has been awarded a grant to support low-income students who pursue degrees in so-called STEM fields.The school is…
Several University of New Hampshire faculty members have spent the past few days traveling to areas of the country that are in the path of totality for…