Check This Out features host and author Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with emerging writers about their latest work.

John Manuel Arias’s sophomore novel, “Crocodilopolis,” is a tale of sibling rivalry and family secrets.

Once a powerful, cold-blooded politician in Costa Rica, Seth Oreamundo is now living in exile – and his younger brother Osario is to blame.

Born into a corrupt political dynasty, the Oreamundo brothers were destined for greatness. But a dark family secret and a scandalous double cross sent their lives into a tailspin.

Arias was inspired by the biblical tale of Cain and Abel as well as Osiris, the Egyptian god of the afterlife.

“Before he made it to the underworld, Osiris was fighting over the throne of Egypt with his older brother, Set,” Arias said. “One day, Set tricks him into a sarcophagus, chops up the pieces, throws it to the Nile to be devoured by crocodiles. And I said to myself, this is perfect. Why can't we make this 1970s Costa Rica?”

On the Book Biz, scammers target writers

On the Book Biz segment, we discuss how fraudsters are impersonating public radio producers and hosts — including Rachel Barenbaum — to set up fake interviews and in-person appearances, with the goal of swindling money.

“These scammers are preying upon people's dreams,” says Cheryl L. Davis, general counsel for The Authors Guild .

Scammers send convincing emails pretending to be radio producers or hosts, inviting authors onto a show or event. Once a response is received, they will eventually ask the author to pay money upfront — often claiming it's to cover costs for a third-party graphic designer, event promoter, or travel manager. With the help of AI, these emails can look very real.

Courtesy Cheryl Davis of The Author's Guild says she's seen an increase in scams because it has become so easy with A.I. and email.

Davis recommends authors closely examine an email address when receiving possible scam requests for money, and cites WriterBeware.blog as a source of information and warnings about scams and other bad practice in the publishing industry.

Davis also recommends IC3.GOV . “Even though one person may have only been scammed out of 100 or $150, there are probably thousands of other people in the same situation. The FBI uses IC3.gov to look into what sorts of scams are going on all around the country.”

Legitimate public radio outlets like NHPR will never ask authors or guests to pay fees to participate in an interview.

Check This Out from NHPR Books airs Saturdays at 3 p.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org , or subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or wherever you find podcasts.

Check This Out is made possible with support from Sourcebooks, an independent, women-led publisher built on the belief that books change lives. It is also sponsored by C&S Wholesale Grocers family of companies, the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation, and the podcast Totally Booked with Zibby , the award-winning daily author interview show.

NHPR does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not an NHPR employee and does not represent NHPR.