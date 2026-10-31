Check This Out: In Eli McCann's ‘Stitched,' competitive quilting and unlikely friendships

Check This Out features host and author Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with emerging writers about their latest work.

Eli McCann’s debut novel, “Stitched,” rocketed to number seven on the New York Times bestseller list when it was released.

McCann says he grew up “under the quilting frame,” listening to his mother and her quilting circle.

His novel explores the dynamics of complicated friendships between women in their 60s and 70s, as well as with two newcomers to the quilting circle: two young gay men.

“I find relationships so fascinating when you know they're long-lasting,” he says. “What does it look like when there might be a resentment that has built up between people, that has gone on for decades? What does it look like when people show up for one another, when they know one another so incredibly well?”

Bad on Paper podcast host on the Book Biz

On the Book Biz segment, Barenbaum unpacks the trends shaking up the publishing world and examines whether writers today need to be social media content creators as well.

Becca Freeman is co-host of the podcast Bad On Paper, and author of “Back Where We Started," about returning home and reuniting with someone left behind.

She says she has always loved reading and books, but never thought about being a writer herself.

"It's the same thing as saying you want to be a rock star," she says. "It wasn't until really the past six or seven years that I started to think about doing it myself."

Freeman discusses how her life as a podcaster and writer is intertwined, and her work in immersive scripted audio fiction.

Check This Out from NHPR Books airs Saturdays at 3 p.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org , or subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or wherever you find podcasts.