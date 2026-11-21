Check This Out features host and author Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with emerging writers about their latest work.

“Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt” is a series of vignettes through which we follow a gentle character named Travis, who is death personified.

“It's not this very depressing book,” Reeves said. “It's actually quite uplifting and it tries to shine a light on how beautiful our everyday lives can actually be.”

Reeves says he enjoyed looking at life through the eyes of his character Travis.

“I feel like while I was writing from his point of view, I've never been more aware of the world around me,” said Reeves. “And that was just a real gift to be able to play with that a little bit.”

Recommendations for novels by indigenous authors

Brittany Taylor Vanessa Lillie, author of "Blood Sisters" and "The Bone Thief."

On the Book Biz segment, Barenbaum unpacks the trends shaking up the publishing world.

Vanessa Lillie is the author of “The Bone Thief” (listen to her 2025 Check This Out interview here ) which has just been published in paperback. She’s also a member of the Cherokee Nation, and has recommendations of novels by indigenous authors.

“As readers, we're demanding a little bit more authenticity in our social media A.I. world,” Lillie says. “We want to feel realism, and I think that indigenous authors are ready to bring that.”

Lillie highlighted two writers who were featured in the 2023 short story anthology “ Never Whistle at Night ,” who have released their debut novels:



“ Another Name for Red ” by Amber Blaeser-Wardzala about a young Anishinaabe woman who vanishes.

” by Amber Blaeser-Wardzala about a young Anishinaabe woman who vanishes. “ It Looks Like You in the Dark ” by Mathilda Zeller, a debut horror novel set in an Iñupiat village in remote Alaska.

Lillie also recommended “ To the Moon and Back ” by Eliana Ramage, now out in paperback. Here ’s a link to Ramage’s 2025 Check This Out interview when the book was first published.

“ Sunflower Season ” by Danica Nava is what Lillie calls “a swoony, second-chance romance.” Lillie says Nava is one of the only indigenous romance authors published by a traditional publisher.

Check This Out from NHPR Books airs Saturdays at 3 p.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org , or subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or wherever you find podcasts.

Check This Out is made possible with support from Sourcebooks, an independent, women-led publisher built on the belief that books change lives. It is also sponsored by C&S Wholesale Grocers family of companies, the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation, and the podcast Totally Booked with Zibby , the award-winning daily author interview show.

NHPR does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not an NHPR employee and does not represent NHPR.

