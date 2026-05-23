Check This Out: Tolani Akinola & 'Leave Your Mess at Home' plus the Book Biz

Check This Out features author and host Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with up-and-coming authors you may not have discovered yet.

This debut novel introduces us to four Nigerian-American siblings who reunite for Thanksgiving in Chicago, forcing them to confront family secrets and resentments.

The book follows the Longe siblings—a disgraced influencer, a soon-to-be father, a college student exploring her sexuality, and a woman in love with her best friend—as they navigate personal crises and their complex family dynamics.

We also learn about author Tolani Akinola's journey as a writer, including her fellowship with Reese's Book Club's LitUp program and her time at McDowell.

On the Book Biz segment, we talk to Laura B. McGrath, an English professor at Temple University, and the author of the new book, Middlemen: Literary Agents and the Making of American Fiction. We discuss the role of literary agents in publishing today and if we still need them.

Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

Support your local bookstore, or buy your copy of "Leave Your Mess at Home" and "Middlemen" from Zibby's Bookshop, a sponsor of Check This Out.