© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.
Arts & Culture
Check This Out

Check This Out: Stacia Stark & 'We Who Will Die'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published May 15, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT

Check This Out features author and host Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with up-and-coming authors you may not have discovered yet.

"We Who Will Die" is the first book in Stacia Stark's Empire of Blood series, a romantasy set in a Roman-inspired world ruled by vampires.

The story follows Arvelle, a bodyguard who makes a magically binding vow to kill the emperor to save her brothers, forcing her to enter a deadly arena competition where she must navigate alliances with powerful vampires, including a man from her past, while uncovering a conspiracy.

Stasia Stark is a self-publishing success story who has also moved into traditional publishing.

Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

Support your local bookstore, or buy your copy of "We Who Will Die" from Zibby's Bookshop, a sponsor of Check This Out.

Tags
Check This Out NHPR BooksBooks
Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
See stories by Rachel Barenbaum
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.