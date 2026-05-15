Check This Out: Stacia Stark & 'We Who Will Die'
Check This Out features author and host Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with up-and-coming authors you may not have discovered yet.
"We Who Will Die" is the first book in Stacia Stark's Empire of Blood series, a romantasy set in a Roman-inspired world ruled by vampires.
The story follows Arvelle, a bodyguard who makes a magically binding vow to kill the emperor to save her brothers, forcing her to enter a deadly arena competition where she must navigate alliances with powerful vampires, including a man from her past, while uncovering a conspiracy.
Stasia Stark is a self-publishing success story who has also moved into traditional publishing.
Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.
Support your local bookstore, or buy your copy of "We Who Will Die" from Zibby's Bookshop, a sponsor of Check This Out.