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Arts & Culture
Check This Out

Check This Out: Clare Oshetsky & 'Evil Genius' and the debut of The Book Biz

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published April 17, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT

Check This Out features author and host Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with up-and-coming authors you may not have discovered yet.

Clare Oshetsky's "Evil Genius" is set in 1974 San Francisco. Described as a darkly comedic noir story, it follows Celia Dent as she navigates her mundane job and her controlling husband, finding inspiration in a scandalous murder case and her own inner world.

The novel's unique voice explores female agency with a blend of humor and darkness.

Be aware the novel contains themes of partner abuse and suicide. If you need emotional support, reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Rachel Kanter, founder and owner of Lovestruck Books.

Also this week we introduce our new segment, The Book Biz. This is where we look at the forces shaping what gets written, published, and read.

Our first guest is Rachel Kanter, owner and founder of Lovestruck Books in Cambridge, MA. She will discuss the explosion of romance book stores and how they're changing the book selling landscape and publishing itself.

Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

Support your local bookstore, or buy your copy of "Evil Genius" from Zibby's Bookshop, a sponsor of Check This Out.

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Check This Out BooksNHPR Books
Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
See stories by Rachel Barenbaum
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