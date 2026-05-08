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Arts & Culture
Check This Out

Check This Out: Daniyal Mueenuddin & 'This Is Where the Serpent Lives' plus the Book Biz

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published May 8, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT

Check This Out features author and host Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with up-and-coming authors you may not have discovered yet.

"This Is Where the Serpent Lives" is the debut novel by Pakistani-American author Daniyal Mueenuddin.

The sprawling, multi-generational epic is set in modern Pakistan and travels to the U.S., including Dartmouth College. It explores themes of class, power, and family through the intertwined lives of a wealthy family and their servants.

From the 1950s to the present, the characters navigate ambition, loyalty, and corruption in a feudal society still gripped by caste and social hierarchy.

In our Book Biz segment, we look at the forces shaping what gets written, published and read.

Journalist and writer Vauhini Vara discusses artificial intelligence, and specifically how it’s affecting writing, who it is helping and who might it be hurting.

Brigid McAuliffe

Vara's book, "Searches: Selfhood in the Digital Age," is a critical study exploring how technology shapes identity, communication, and selfhood.

Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

Support your local bookstore, or buy your copy of "This Is Where the Serpent Lives" from Zibby's Bookshop, a sponsor of Check This Out.

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Check This Out BooksNHPR Booksartificial intelligence
Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
See stories by Rachel Barenbaum
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