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Arts & Culture
Check This Out

Check This Out: Judy Batalion & 'The Last Woman of Warsaw' plus digital-first publishing

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published May 1, 2026 at 3:02 PM EDT

Check This Out features author and host Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with up-and-coming authors you may not have discovered yet.

A debut novel by the critically acclaimed New York Times bestselling author of The Light of Days, following two very different Jewish women in Warsaw in the late 1930s.

Fanny Zelshinsky, an artist from an elite Jewish family, is deciding whether or not to go through with her upcoming wedding. Meanwhile, Zosia Dror has fled her religious family to advocate for social equality as part of a new youth movement. But when famous artist Wanda Petrovsky goes missing, this unlikely duo works together to find Wanda before it’s too late.

And the Book Biz segment focuses on digital-first publishing, a phenomenon that has allowed romance writers in particular to gain a huge following without a traditional publisher.

Our discussion features Rachel Kanter, owner and founder of Lovestruck Books in Cambridge, MA.

Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

Support your local bookstore, or buy your copy of "The Last Woman of Warsaw" from Zibby's Bookshop, a sponsor of Check This Out.

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Check This Out BooksNHPR Books
Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
See stories by Rachel Barenbaum
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