Check This Out: Rebecca Lehmann & 'The Beheading Game'

Check This Out features author and host Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with up-and-coming authors you may not have discovered yet.

The debut novel, The Beheading Game by Rebecca Lehmann, is a ghost story told by the ghost of Anne Boleyn.

Anne Boleyn was Queen of England from 1533 to 1536, as the second wife of King Henry VIII, and was beheaded for treason.

In this novel, she wakes up after the execution, sews her head back on, and sets out to seek revenge and justice.

A fantastical journey through the wilds of England and Tudor history, filled with danger and magic and steeped in Arthurian legend.

Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

Support your local bookstore, or buy your copy of "The Beheading Game" from Zibby's Bookshop, a sponsor of Check This Out.