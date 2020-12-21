 A Year In New Hampshire News: NHPR's Top Stories of 2020 | New Hampshire Public Radio

A Year In New Hampshire News: NHPR's Top Stories of 2020

By 1 hour ago

It was a year that made us hold our breath, shake our heads, laugh and cry, and shout and pray.

The year of the Zoom call. The year of not taking things for granted.

A year that began with intense scrutiny of the 2020 New Hampshire presidential primary and then veered wildly to the coronavirus. The pandemic sucked the air out of the room - and out of many an office. It changed how we work, how we play, how we greet family, friends and neighbors.

The simplest things, like grocery shopping, became something of a masked undertaking.

Coronavirus coverage quickly emerged as a most-viewed story, or stories, in 2020. It dominated the headlines on NHPR.org starting in February. NHPR’s coronavirus blog had several million page views and counting, but New Hampshire’s news climate offered so many more issues to report.

Scroll down to view some of the most-read and most-engaged-with stories on NHPR.org this year. They are broken down by month, with some of the most-read COVID-19 stories removed from the lists in order to make room for other stories our audience loved - stories we want you to remember.

It wasn’t all bad news, of course - take, for example, Sam Evans-Brown's post, Why Do Hummingbirds Fight Each Other?

In 2020, NHPR also launched Document, a new narrative-driven reporting project; By Degrees, a climate change reporting project; a COVID & The Classroom series; Que Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire?, a new Spanish language newscast; and Ask Civics 101, a 2020 series led by the Civics 101 Podcast.

Do you have a favorite that didn't make the list? Email us or share it on the NHPR Facebook page.

A Year in New Hampshire News
Joshua Lambert with his wife and mom at a candidate event in Claremont on Jan. 4, 2020.
Credit Daniela Allee / NHPR

JANUARY top stories

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary.
Credit Sam Evans-Brown / NHPR

FEBRUARY top stories

Dr. Benjamin Chan, N.H. state epidemiologist, discusses COVID-19 community transmission during a March 2020 news conference.
Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR

MARCH top stories

In mid-April, a mask was applied to the UNH Wildcat statue in Durham to highlight CDC guidance.
Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR

APRIL top stories

Grocery store clerks donned masks - as did shoppers - along with one-way aisles in stores.
Credit Annie Ropeik / NHPR

MAY top stories

Black Lives Matter march in Portsmouth, N.H., in June 2020.
Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR

JUNE top stories

Sign in Durham, N.H., showing appreciation for essential workers and front-line safety and health care workers.
Credit Annie Ropeik / NHPR

JULY top stories

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manchester, N.H. in August of 2020
Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR

AUGUST top stories

A ward election official in Portsmouth, N.H., during the state primary in September.
Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR

SEPTEMBER top stories

First-time voters in Plymouth, N.H.
Credit Sean Hurley / NHPR

OCTOBER top stories

Voters in Stratham line up, with masks and social distancing, to cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election.
Credit Todd Bookman / NHPR

NOVEMBER top stories

Elliot ICU nurse Jennifer O'Neill was among the first in New Hampshire to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Credit Jordyn Haime / NHPR

DECEMBER top stories

_______________

Support award-winning local journalism by become an NHPR member today.

Subscribe to NHPR's newsletters for more New Hampshire news and information.

Tags: 
Stories of the Year
coronavirus
voting
NH Primary

Related Content

A Year In New Hampshire News: The Top Stories of 2019

By Dec 20, 2019
Allie Gutierrez for NHPR

New Hampshire Public Radio covered thousands of stories in 2019. Some stories offered closure, while others still await a final chapter.

A Year in N.H. News: The Top Stories of 2017

By Dec 19, 2017
Britta Greene / NHPR

NHPR News covered hundreds of stories in 2017. They ranged from the sublime (see Todd Bookman's story about an amateur synchronized swimming team in Hancock), to the tragic - such as Jack Rodolico's Heroin Diaries, in which a wife of an overdose victim discovers his videos chronicling his struggle.