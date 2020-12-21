A Year In New Hampshire News: NHPR's Top Stories of 2020

It was a year that made us hold our breath, shake our heads, laugh and cry, and shout and pray.

The year of the Zoom call. The year of not taking things for granted.

A year that began with intense scrutiny of the 2020 New Hampshire presidential primary and then veered wildly to the coronavirus. The pandemic sucked the air out of the room - and out of many an office. It changed how we work, how we play, how we greet family, friends and neighbors.

The simplest things, like grocery shopping, became something of a masked undertaking.

Coronavirus coverage quickly emerged as a most-viewed story, or stories, in 2020. It dominated the headlines on NHPR.org starting in February. NHPR’s coronavirus blog had several million page views and counting, but New Hampshire’s news climate offered so many more issues to report.

Scroll down to view some of the most-read and most-engaged-with stories on NHPR.org this year. They are broken down by month, with some of the most-read COVID-19 stories removed from the lists in order to make room for other stories our audience loved - stories we want you to remember.

It wasn’t all bad news, of course - take, for example, Sam Evans-Brown's post, Why Do Hummingbirds Fight Each Other?

In 2020, NHPR also launched Document, a new narrative-driven reporting project; By Degrees, a climate change reporting project; a COVID & The Classroom series; Que Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire?, a new Spanish language newscast; and Ask Civics 101, a 2020 series led by the Civics 101 Podcast.

A Year in New Hampshire News

JANUARY top stories

FEBRUARY top stories

MARCH top stories

APRIL top stories

MAY top stories

JUNE top stories

JULY top stories

AUGUST top stories

SEPTEMBER top stories

OCTOBER top stories

NOVEMBER top stories

DECEMBER top stories

_______________

