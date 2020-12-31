From Primary to Pandemic: The Year in NHPR Photos

The year began with intense scrutiny over the New Hampshire Primary and the 2020 elections. The coronavirus pandemic soon overshadowed everything. At the start of this year, NHPR's The Exchange had a show that was somewhat prophetic: Is 2020 The Year of Resilience? It was that, and so much more.

Beyond the words and phrases of 2020 that are now part of our collective knowledge (and/or angst) — like social distance, cloth face covering, quarantine, PPE, remote learning, mask up —here are NHPR photos from one very long year.

Scroll down for a video slideshow of photos, or click here.

New Hampshire had expanded absentee voting - any voter could choose to register and vote by absentee ballot - due to COVID-19. In the general election, with record voter turnout, 32 percent of the Granite State cast an absentee ballot. But in-person voting remained strong. Sean Hurley photographed Emma Clark and Toby Delva, a couple of the final voters in Plymouth on Nov. 3, 2020.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary. Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar were second and third, respectively.

President-elect Joe Biden, shown above campaigning at the Ashworth by the Sea in Hampton, was fifth in the first-in-the-nation primary.

Entreprenuer Andrew Yang suspended his campaign after the New Hampshire Primary, but his retail politics drew a loyal crowd.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire state epidemiologist, became a well-known leader in the state's response to COVID-19. Here he is in March with Gov. Chris Sununu and, on the right, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. At this point in 2020, the state moved to remote learning for most students.

Grocery stores, quickly added as one of the many essential businesses and services under New Hampshire's emergency orders, adapted with one-way aisles to foster social distancing, mask requirements for staff and customers, and plexiglass at check-out counters.

Toilet paper became one of the hottest commodities in the spring - prompting limits on purchasing amounts to keep shelves from being wiped out.

A shop window on State Street in Portsmouth in April. A bright spot, messages of hope and well-being continue to be a staple sight among N.H. communities.

Picking up remote-learning work at the Christa McAuliffe School in Concord in March.

Under Gov. Chris Sununu's executive order, seacoast beaches were closed in the spring and were reopened with state COVID-19 guidance in early June.

Part of the Black Lives Matter rally and march in Portsmouth in June after the murder of George Floyd. The movement for racial justice would become another hallmark of 2020.

Black Lives Matter rally at the New Hampshire State House.

Members of the New Hampshire National Guard at a COVID-19 testing site in Concord. The National Guard continues to play a major role in the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A health care worker at ConvenientMD's mobile COVID-19 testing site at Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth presents instructions to a driver in April.

Portsmouth Ward 4 election offiical Olasunbo Lawal during the September state primary. Face masks were required inside the polling place and election officials, as in many communities, set up an outside booth for voters who would not or could not wear a mask.

House Speaker Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, died of COVID-19 shortly after he was chosen to be the next Speaker in December. The House convened outside on Dec. 2 at UNH in Durham.

Hanover Town Clerk Betsy McClain prepares to collect ballot read-outs on Nov. 3.

Voters in Nashua awoke early to be in line to cast ballots in the 2020 elections.

The presidential race wasn't called for President-elect Joe Biden until Nov. 7. In Portsmouth, a Trump supporter and a Biden supporter waved to motorists.

