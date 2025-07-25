New Hampshire June revenues beat expectations but still fall short of prior year

New Hampshire’s revenue picture in June showed a mix of encouraging and troubling signs, with the state collecting more money than expected for the month while still finishing the fiscal year well below last year’s totals, according to an analysis by the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute.

The state brought in $10 million more than the state revenue plan projected in June, but combined general fund and education trust fund revenues for fiscal year 2025, which ended June 30, still fell $201 million short of the prior year — a 6% decline.

The early unaudited numbers offer a bit of cautious optimism that the state’s largest revenue stream, business taxes, may have bottomed out after a prolonged slide, though nagging shortfalls in other areas still speak to some of the volatility New Hampshire’s tax structure has seen in recent years.

“June revenues continue to suggest that the decline in business tax revenue may be ending,” Phil Sletten, research director at NHFPI and author of the analysis, told the Bulletin. “It’s not clear that business tax revenues are growing again robustly. However, the state experienced a significant decline in business tax revenues relative to expectations in the prior years over the last two years.”

June happens to matter for the state’s finances, with about 90% of businesses making second-quarter tax payments that month. Combined business tax receipts came in $5.5 million above target and $9.7 million ahead of last June, which serves as a bright spot after missing expectations in 15 of the past 24 months, according to Sletten’s calculations.

Cash-basis business tax revenues fell $121.1 million in fiscal 2025 versus fiscal 2024, part of a broader decline Sletten says likely stems from slower corporate profit growth and policy changes affecting how business tax liability is calculated for companies operating across multiple states, rather than recent rate cuts. NHFPI has previously posited that tax rate reductions since 2016 have cost the state between $800 million and $1.2 billion versus 2015 rates.

“The business tax volatility and growth in the business taxes has been a primary reason why we had four state budget cycles with significant surpluses and why state revenues were more constrained going into this (the 2026-2027 biennium) state budget cycle,” Sletten noted.

Other revenue sources such as the state’s vice industries struggled. Liquor Commission profits dropped $29.4 million below plan and $26.1 million under last year. June liquor revenues alone fell 44% below target, blamed on changing drinking habits and short-term weather impacts.

Tobacco tax collections also missed the mark by $31.7 million for the year as cigarette sales continued their long decline. Sletten pointed out that the revenue mix has shifted: Cigarettes now account for 86% of tobacco tax revenue, down from over 90% historically, as the share of e-cigarette taxes grows.

Additionally, June collections on the state’s real estate transfer tax fell 15% below plan, as both transaction values and volume dropped, but full-year revenues still beat fiscal 2024 by 9%. According to Sletten, the difference there reflects interest rate whiplash and the skyrocketing cost of a median-priced home. The monthly mortgage jumped from $1,882 in 2019 to $3,957 in 2024 for the median New Hampshire home, assuming a 5% down payment and average 30-year fixed mortgage rates.

“Someone who might otherwise be thinking of selling their house may be looking at that higher monthly payment and saying, ‘I’m not going to sell this house’ instead,” Sletten said.

Interest earnings on the state’s cash reserves provided the biggest relative surprise to planned amounts for fiscal 2025, though that windfall faces pressure as the state spends down one-time federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars that must be used by 2026, according to Sletten. Higher interest rates have also helped, but those could reverse if the Federal Reserve decides to cut rates.

And the recent elimination of the interest and dividends tax continues to weigh on comparisons, with June alone losing $19.7 million from the tax’s absence. The levy, which existed since 1923 and carried a 5% rate from 1977 to 2022, generated $184.7 million in fiscal 2024 — 8.8% of general fund revenue that year. It was phased out starting in 2021 and eliminated entirely in the calendar year 2025.

“The interest and dividend tax not being there does affect the amount of services that can be funded,” Sletten said. “It also affects comparisons of year-over-year revenue to the general fund. And that’s why I flagged it in the analysis itself, because if you’re comparing year-over-year revenues, then you need to remember that there are also policy changes, not just sort of secular trends in the economy that are impacting what revenues look like.”

State officials will finalize fiscal 2025 numbers by December. Preliminary data shows $3.139 billion in total revenues for the general fund and the education trust fund, which is still short of the $3.165 billion target.

Sletten said final audited numbers will help inform revenue tracking under the new state budget and give insights for potential future adjustments to fund approved public services.

“This provided us with a little bit of insight, and that included the business tax revenues (that) may have finished their decline, but there’s still more to learn,” he said. “More data will tell us whether that is definitive or just a hint at this point.”

