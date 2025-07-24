Ripe for the pickin': Blueberries are in full bloom across NH

Across New Hampshire this July, blueberry bushes are full of ripening berries. Mid-summer is peak time for the fruit, and a growing season largely free from the types of extreme weather conditions that plagued previous summers has led to a plentiful crop.

At Sunnycrest Farm in Londonderry, a few key factors came together to make this season particularly strong, says owner Danny Hicks.

“We had great pollination this year from all the bees when everything was in bloom,” said Hicks, whose family has owned the farm since 1943. “But we also planted within the last seven or eight years over 900 blueberry bushes too, so some of those newer ones are also coming in.”

Kate Dario / NHPR Pick-your-own blueberry patch at Sunnycrest Farm.

At the farm on a recent sunny weekday, the pick-your-own patch was buzzing. Heading out to the neighborhood blueberry farm is an annual July tradition for many local families.

Patricia Passannante has been coming to the farm for around 30 years, she estimated. She said she doesn’t like supermarket blueberries and looks forward to freshly picked ones each summer.

“There's so many things that you can do with blueberries,” she said, as she filled her bucket. “Pies, blueberry lemon bread, blueberry syrup for lemon pancakes, just in pancakes, plain.”

Kate Dario / NHPR Patricia Passannante looks forward to blueberry season every summer.

Jennifer Dundee was picking with her granddaughters Brielle and Alaura. Brielle was particularly excited for a farmstand treat after a few hours out in the fields.

“I'm gonna get blueberry lemonade!” she said.