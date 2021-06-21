© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Julia Furukawa

Producer, All Things Considered

Julia Furukawa joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing All Things Considered after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.

Julia is a proud member of the Asian American Journalists Association and her work has received awards from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors.

She is originally from Seattle and earned her degree in journalism from Western Washington University. A lifelong public radio lover, Julia is probably listening to NHPR even when she's not in the office.

