Marijuana Legalization Bill Passes N.H. House

The New Hampshire House has again voted to legalize recreational marijuana.

Last year, the House passed a different bill for cannabis legalization, before it eventually died in the Senate.

The significance of the vote today is that legislators approved it by a veto-proof majority, said Rep. Renny Cushing, a Hampton Democrat who is co-sponsor of the bill.

The bill would permit adults to possess up to 3/4 of an ounce of cannabis and cultivate up to six cannabis plants.

As proposed, the state would not establish a commercial market for marijuana. Legislators said the bill is similar to what's now legal in Vermont.

Governor Chris Sununu remains opposed to legalizing cannabis for adult use.

He is also against renewed efforts this year to allow patients enrolled in the state's therapeutic cannabis to grow a limited amount. The Senate passed such a bill earlier this month.

Supporters of legalization say New Hampshire should follow neighboring states in permitting adults to possess limited amounts of marijuana. Advocates are hopeful that removing any proposed tax, regulatory and retail market structure helps win approval in Concord.

Cushing says the bill now goes to the Senate.