Marijuana Legalization Bill Passes N.H. House

The New Hampshire House has again voted to legalize recreational marijuana.

Last year, the House passed a different bill for cannabis legalization, before it eventually died in the Senate.

The significance of the vote today is that legislators approved it by a veto-proof majority, said Rep. Renny Cushing, a Hampton Democrat who is co-sponsor of the bill.

The bill would permit adults to possess up to 3/4 of an ounce of cannabis and cultivate up to six cannabis plants.

As proposed, the state would not establish a commercial market for marijuana. Legislators said the bill is similar to what's now legal in Vermont.

Governor Chris Sununu remains opposed to legalizing cannabis for adult use.

He is also against renewed efforts this year to allow patients enrolled in the state's therapeutic cannabis to grow a limited amount. The Senate passed such a bill earlier this month.

Supporters of legalization say New Hampshire should follow neighboring states in permitting adults to possess limited amounts of marijuana. Advocates are hopeful that removing any proposed tax, regulatory and retail market structure helps win approval in Concord.

Cushing says the bill now goes to the Senate.

marijuana

Related Content

New Marijuana Law Could Mean Profound Changes for Individuals With Past Convictions

By Alli Fam & Jul 17, 2019
Heather Marie Brown

New Hampshire decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana - three-quarters or less of an ounce - in 2017. But many people in the state are still carrying criminal records from before the decriminalization of the drug.

A new law creates a pathway for some of those people to clear their records.  Heather Marie Brown of Barnstead is one of the people who might benefit from the new law and she sat down with All Things Considered Host Peter Biello.

N.H. Lawmakers Revisit Marijuana Legalization, 'Home Grow' for Medical Cannabis

By & Jan 23, 2020
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

New Hampshire legislators are starting work on a dozen marijuana bills filed for the 2020 session, including allowing patients enrolled in the state's therapeutic cannabis program to grow their own medical marijuana. 

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee heard a handful of bills Wednesday that propose expanding qualifying conditions — adding autism, for example — and addressing access and affordability.

N.H. House Overrides Veto of 'Home-grown' Medical Marijuana Bill

By Sep 19, 2019
Dank Depot via Flickr CC / https://flic.kr/p/9c93J6

House lawmakers have overridden Gov. Chris Sununu's veto of a bill that would allow medical marijuana patients to grow their own supply.

The House vote Wednesday sends the bill back to the Senate, which backed it by a 14-10 margin earlier this year. That would fall short of the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.