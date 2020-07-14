New N.H. School Reopening Guidelines Leave Major Decisions to Local Districts

Gov. Chris Sununu’s guidelines for reopening New Hampshire schools call for in-class instruction in most circumstances, but leave major decisions for how to resume teaching during the pandemic to local districts.

At a press conference in Concord on Tuesday, Sununu said the guidelines are designed to keep students safe and to give districts flexibility to reopen based on local conditions.

“What we didn’t want to do at the state level is say ‘You must adhere,’ and have those certain circumstances where it just wasn’t possible, and then those districts come back and say, ‘I guess we have to close, there’s no way to manage what you’ve mandated,’ ” Sununu said. “That's the rigidity we have tried to remove from the system.”

The 54-page guidance document emerged after feedback from a state task force on school reopening and redesign. It recommends that schools develop a process for screening staff, students and visitors daily; ensure HVAC systems are working properly to encourage air circulation; assign students to seats at desks at least three feet apart; and keep windows open and make hand sanitizer available on school buses.

The document says cloth face coverings for teachers are “strongly encouraged” but not required by the state, and that students should only have to wear face coverings when they can’t maintain social distancing, such as at bus stops, classroom entrances, or in hallways.

Sununu said outside visitors will be required to wear face coverings when entering a school building, and that the state Department of Education will investigate if schools are operating unsafely.

“If there are cases where a school or district is repeatedly violating something, then we’ll work with those school districts to find out: why is that happening, what isn’t working. We’re not just going to go in and say: ‘You have to shut down,’ ” he said. “This is all about flexibility.”

Under the guidance, school districts can issue stricter rules if they want - such as requiring face masks for students, reducing class sizes, or opting for a hybrid model of virtual and in-person learning to minimize the number of students in school at one time.

Sununu said districts can pay for personal protective gear, like masks and gloves, and other COVID-related expenses with federal relief money from the CARES act. Districts have until September 2021 to spend that funding, but some are already planning to use it to cover costs from remote learning this past spring.

State epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said the current COVID-19 infection numbers in New Hampshire bode well for schools reopening, but districts need to brace themselves for changes as the pandemic continues.

“What things will look like in New Hampshire come fall time is up in the air, but schools need to be planning for all eventualities,” said Chan.

Sununu stressed that all students have the right to an education and that parents should work with their local school districts to develop a plan for remote learning if that’s preferred or necessary to keep their family safe.

The guidance comes as districts across the state are planning for multiple reopening scenarios. Many expect to announce their reopening plans in the first half of August.