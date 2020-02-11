N.H. Primary Night Blog: Sanders Beats Buttigieg; Klobuchar Surges To Third

By 5 hours ago
  • Bernie Sanders thanks his supporters, New Hampshire voters at his campaign's headquarters at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester
    Bernie Sanders thanks his supporters, New Hampshire voters at his campaign's headquarters at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester
    Sam Evans-Brown | NHPR
  • Amy Klobuchar speaks to supporters at her campaign's headquarters in Concord
    Amy Klobuchar speaks to supporters at her campaign's headquarters in Concord
    Allegra Boverman | NHPR
  • Supporters at Bernie Sanders' camp watch returns and await their candidate's arrival.
    Supporters at Bernie Sanders' camp watch returns and await their candidate's arrival.
    Sam Evans-Brown | NHPR
  • Andrew Yang talks to reporters after announcing the end of his 2020 presidential bid
    Andrew Yang talks to reporters after announcing the end of his 2020 presidential bid
    Annie Ropeik | NHPR
  • Elizabeth Warren spoke to supporters at her Manchester campaign headquarters on Primary Night
    Elizabeth Warren spoke to supporters at her Manchester campaign headquarters on Primary Night
    Hannah McCarthy | NHPR
  • Joe Biden left New Hampshire before the polls closed today. He will address supporters at his Nashua camp via livestream.
    Joe Biden left New Hampshire before the polls closed today. He will address supporters at his Nashua camp via livestream.
    Maureen McMurray | NHPR
  • The Bernie Sanders' campaign has booked a large venue for its Primary Night headquarters - the fieldhouse at Southern New Hampshire University
    The Bernie Sanders' campaign has booked a large venue for its Primary Night headquarters - the fieldhouse at Southern New Hampshire University
    Sam Evans-Brown | NHPR
  • Elizabeth Warren's Primary Night headquarters in Manchester
    Elizabeth Warren's Primary Night headquarters in Manchester
    Hannah McCarthy | NHPR
  • Amy Kobuchar's Primary Night headquarters are in Concord.
    Amy Kobuchar's Primary Night headquarters are in Concord.
    Daniela Allee | NHPR
  • Pete Buttigieg's campaign is set up at Nashua Community College on Primary Night
    Pete Buttigieg's campaign is set up at Nashua Community College on Primary Night
    Erika Janik | NHPR
  • Joe Biden won't be standing on this state at his campaign headquarters in Nashua. He left the state for South Carolina today, and will be addressing his supporters via livestream.
    Joe Biden won't be standing on this state at his campaign headquarters in Nashua. He left the state for South Carolina today, and will be addressing his supporters via livestream.
    Josh Rogers | NHPR
    Allegra Boverman | NHPR

It's Primary Night in New Hampshire, and we'll be covering it live on this blog, and on NHPR's airwaves. Click the gallery above to see photos from NHPR's reporters and producers in the field.

CLICK HERE FOR REAL-TIME ELECTION RESULTS.

Click here for our live blog coverage from earlier Tuesday. Have questions about how the primary process works in New Hampshire? Click here for our voter's guide. Click here for all of our previous coverage of the primary.

Primary Night live blog

11:43 p.m.

Bernie Sanders delivers his victory speech in Manchester.
Credit Sam Evans-Brown | NHPR

Bernie Sanders has won his second consecutive New Hampshire Democratic primary. With 83% of precincts reporting, the Associated Press has called the race for the senator from Vermont, who kept a steady lead of several thousand votes over second place finisher Pete Buttigieg throughout the evening. 

Sen. Amy Klobuchar also had a strong result, finishing third with approximately 20% of the vote.  

(Click here for real-time results.)

11:10 p.m.

Bernie Sanders is at the podium at his campaign headquarters in Manchester.   

"Thank you, New Hampshire," Sanders says. "Thank you to the people of New Hampshire for a great victory tonight."

10:55 p.m.

Credit Erika Janik | NHPR

Pete Buttigieg is speaking to his supporters in Nashua, thanking voters for backing him. With 74% of precincts reporting, Buttigieg stands solidly in second place behind Vt. Sen. Bernie Sanders.  

9:45 p.m.

Amy Klobuchar is addressing the crowd at her campaign headquarters in Concord. Currently in third place with 47% reporting, Klobuchar says, "I can not wait to bring our green bus around the country. I can not wait to win the nomination." 

9: 35 p.m.  

9:20 p.m.

NHPR's Lauren Chooljian is at Pete Buttigieg's headquarters in Nashua, where supporters await returns. Buttigieg currently holds second place behind Bernie Sanders, with 36% of precincts reporting. Click here for real-time election results.  

Credit Lauren Chooljian | NHPR

9:15 p.m.

Joe and Jill Biden address his supporters in Nashua via livestream from South Carolina.  

Credit Maureen McMurray | NHPR

8:50 p.m.

Credit Sarah Ernst | NHPR

Tulsi Gabbard, who campaigned almost daily in New Hampshire over the past three months, finished in the single digits in the Democratic presidential primary.

But at a post-election party at a Manchester bar Tuesday night, Gabbard said she's in the campaign for the long haul.

"While I hope you have a good night sleep tonight, we’re back to work tomorrow. I’m not joking," she said, "I’m not joking. We’re going to South Carolina."

Gabbard finished with 3 percent of the vote in New Hampshire. She has criticized national Democrats for setting criteria that have kept her out of recent televised debates.

- Sara Ernst

8:40 p.m.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. Click here for more.  

8:35 p.m.

Former Trump campaign chair Corey Lewandowski rallies Republicans gathered in Bedford to celebrate President Trump's victory in the New Hamphire Republican presidential primary. Photo by Dan Tuohy.

Credit Dan Tuohy | NHPR

8:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Warren is addressing her supporters at her Primary Night camp in Manchester. 

8:28 p.m.

Former New Hampshire Governor John Lynch endorsed Joe Biden in the primary. Producer Maureen Maureen McMurray talks with Lynch at Biden's Nashua headquarters.

Credit Sara Plourde | NHPR

8:25 p.m.

The Associated Press is calling the Republican primary in New Hampshire for President Donald Trump. With just 12% of precincts reporting, Trump already had more than 80% of the vote.  

8:15 p.m.

Andrew Yang is ending his bid in the 2020 presidential contest. Click here for more.

8:05 p.m.  

NHPR's Annie Ropeik is with the Yang campaign at the Puritan Backroom restaurant in Manchester. She spoke with Lisa Klaud, a voter from Hooksett (on the left).

"I voted for Andrew Yang because I want to see him in our government in some capacity," Klaud said. "We need his ideas."

Credit Annie Ropeik | NHPR

7:55 p.m.

Results are beginning to roll in as polls around the state are closing. Some town's polls are open until 8 p.m. For real-time results, click here.   

7:35 p.m.

NHPR's senior political reporter Josh Rogers is reporting from Joe Biden's camp in Nashua. Biden left the state today, and will be speaking to supporters after results come in via livestream.  

7:20 p.m.

Credit Daniela Allee | NHPR

At Amy Klobuchar's headquarters in Concord, supporter Margo Burns (left) opened up her Facebook today and saw that one year ago, she made a post supporting Klobuchar. She's stuck with her ever since, she says.

Susan Hoyt (right) says Klobuchar is a candidate she can identify with.

- Daniela Allee  

7:15 p.m.

6:40 p.m.

Tulsi Gabbard's Primary Night headquarters is at Penuche's, a bar in Manchester
Credit Sara Ernst | NHPR

With just over an hour until the final polls close in New Hampshire, candidates and their supporters are gathering at headquarters around the Granite State. NHPR's news team is in the field, and we'll be posting updates from the camps throughout the evening. 

