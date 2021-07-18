-
The New Hampshire Supreme Court has struck down a Republican-backed voting law that required newly-registering voters to provide proof of residency in the…
The Republican-led New Hampshire Senate has voted to back its own versions of House plans to overhaul the state’s campaign finance system, and to add a…
A closely watched audit of Windham’s November election results got underway Tuesday.The team behind it has until May 27 to figure out what might be behind…
Civic health extends far beyond voting and attending town meetings; it also includes volunteering, participating in public service, and helping out your…
State primary elections would be held in late June rather than early September under a bill passed Thursday by the Republican-led New Hampshire House.GOP…
Right now, New Hampshire voters aren’t allowed to wear clothing or accessories advocating for or against a candidate, political party or measure on the…
It was a year that made us hold our breath, shake our heads, laugh and cry, and shout and pray.The year of the Zoom call. The year of not taking things…
When the New Hampshire Legislature meets for Organization Day Wednesday, it will select the Secretary of State. Bill Gardner, who's held the position for…
New Hampshire is in the minority of states that don’t routinely audit their election results. But on Monday, the Secretary of State’s office tested out…
New Hampshire's Ballot Law Commission has joined a bipartisan chorus calling for the state attorney general's office to review why the recount totals in a…