Study: More Young People Moving To New Hampshire

New Hampshire is seeing an increase in young people moving into the state.

Estimates from the U.S. Census released last week show that in the last four years, an average of 8,300 more people moved into the state each year than moved out of it.

This is significantly higher than migration levels right after the Great Recession, says Dr. Kenneth Johnson, a demographer at the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire.

In a study on the new Census data, Johnson found the biggest increase in migration among people under the age of 30, but newcomers in their thirties also increased significantly.

Most of New Hampshire's in-migration was from other parts of the United States, though there was a “modest migration” of people from other countries as well.