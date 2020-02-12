2020 Primary: How N.H. Voted, Town By Town

By 6 minutes ago

Sen. Bernie Sanders won the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary by little more than a single percentage point. That narrow victory is reflected in the town-by-town breakdown of the returns. But if you look at how individual towns voted, there are a few trends but no real patterns. 

Pete Buttigieg performed well in the Southern Tier along the Massachusetts border, while Sanders was predictably strong in several locations that border his home state of Vermont. Sanders also came out ahead in college towns and blue collar regions, while Buttigieg appealed in many moderate and traditionally Republican areas, including the Lakes Region. Sen. Amy Klobuchar picked up 20 towns total, helping push her to a close third-place finish. And a disappointing night for Sen. Elizabeth Warren netted her a victory in just one town.

Credit Sara Plourde, NHPR

And how did the pollsters do? One of the last polls conducted before the New Hampshire primary, a CNN/UNH poll published February 8th on the heels of the last Democratic debate, showed a wider gap between Sanders and Buttigieg than the actual outcome, and did not anticipate Klobuchar's third-place finish.

Credit Sara Plourde, NHPR

Tags: 
2020 Primary

Related Content

For Sanders Fans, Repeat N.H. Victory Brings Hopes of Wins Still To Come

By 1 hour ago
Sam Evans-Brown/NHPR

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders scored his second consecutive win in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary Tuesday. For his supporters, the victory felt both familiar and new.

Warren, Biden Look To Move On After Disappointing Results In New Hampshire

By 4 hours ago
Josh Rogers | NHPR

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg finished in the top two spots in the New Hampshire Democratic Primary last night, beating out two candidates who had, at various times over the last year, looked like front-runners: Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Now, their supporters are looking to move on from disappointing New Hampshire results.

N.H. Primary Night Blog: Sanders Beats Buttigieg; Klobuchar Surges To Third

By 6 hours ago
Sam Evans-Brown | NHPR

It's Primary Night in New Hampshire, and we'll be covering it live on this blog, and on NHPR's airwaves. Click the gallery above to see photos from NHPR's reporters and producers in the field.

CLICK HERE FOR REAL-TIME ELECTION RESULTS.

Klobuchar Basks In Strong New Hampshire Finish

By 4 hours ago
Allegra Boverman | NHPR

The final days of the New Hampshire primary breathed new life into Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar's presidential campaign.

Muddled results in Iowa and an attention-getting debate performance gave Klobuchar a big boost at just the right moment.

Speaking to an energized crowd at her election night party in Concord, Klobuchar thanked supporters for helping her land in third place among a crowded Democratic field.

“And tonight in New Hampshire, as everyone had counted us out, even a week ago - thank you pundits - I came back and we delivered,” she said to applause.