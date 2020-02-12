2020 Primary: How N.H. Voted, Town By Town

Sen. Bernie Sanders won the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary by little more than a single percentage point. That narrow victory is reflected in the town-by-town breakdown of the returns. But if you look at how individual towns voted, there are a few trends but no real patterns.

Pete Buttigieg performed well in the Southern Tier along the Massachusetts border, while Sanders was predictably strong in several locations that border his home state of Vermont. Sanders also came out ahead in college towns and blue collar regions, while Buttigieg appealed in many moderate and traditionally Republican areas, including the Lakes Region. Sen. Amy Klobuchar picked up 20 towns total, helping push her to a close third-place finish. And a disappointing night for Sen. Elizabeth Warren netted her a victory in just one town.

And how did the pollsters do? One of the last polls conducted before the New Hampshire primary, a CNN/UNH poll published February 8th on the heels of the last Democratic debate, showed a wider gap between Sanders and Buttigieg than the actual outcome, and did not anticipate Klobuchar's third-place finish.