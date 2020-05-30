Chanting 'Black Lives Matter,' Hundreds March Through The Streets of Manchester

By 43 minutes ago

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through the streets of Manchester Saturday morning to protest the deaths of people of color at the hands of police departments across the country.

The marchers gathered in spite of fears of the coronavirus to join with demonstrators across America who have taken to the streets in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Led by a police escort which blocked traffic in one direction, the crowd of hundreds marched down Elm Street in Manchester. They chanted “Black Lives Matter” and “hands up, don't shoot."

Melissa Sandoval of Dover, aware of the risks from COVID-19, did her best to keep her distance from others during the march.

But she ultimately decided the risk was worth it to be heard.

“I've had to watch way too many videos of people dying right in front of me, needlessly,” said Sandoval, “people who look like my brother, people who look like me.”

While the demonstration was largely spurred by events in Minneapolis, Sandoval said the same problems of racism exist here in New Hampshire.

“I’ve lived in Dover for two years, and I’ve heard about the things that have happened in the high school,” she said, referring to a 2018 incident where Dover High School students sang a song about the Ku Klux Klan as part of a class assignment.

Maria McNaught of Merrimack also overcame her fears of the virus to join the crowd on a mobility scooter.

“I actually have an immuno-deficiency problem so I shouldn't be out among people like this, but I just couldn't let is pass,” said McNaught, through her mask. “I just had to be here.”

“This has been going on for over 400 years and it’s time to stop and it’s time for the police to start paying for what they’ve been doing,” said McNaught.

In a tweet, Governor Chris Sununu said he spoke with organizers of the march Saturday morning to lend them his support.

“The State of NH stands with them in their calls for justice. This important conversation must continue and we must constructively work together as a nation to ensure there is change,” Sununu tweeted.

On Friday, Sununu was asked by reporters whether New Hampshire state troopers had acted appropriately during the arrest of an African-American man in Albany earlier this month.

A video posted on social media shows the man being dragged out of his car by two state troopers after they break his car window in after he allegedly resisted arrest.

Sununu said the state is “looking into” the incident to determine if the officers’ behavior followed policy.

Tags: 
Black Lives Matter
George Floyd
Manchester

Related Content

George Floyd's Arresting Officer Charged With 3rd-Degree Murder, Manslaughter

By May 29, 2020

Updated at 10:56 p.m. ET

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer involved in George Floyd's death on Monday, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the charges Friday, shortly after Chauvin was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The announcement comes days after the release of a video that shows Chauvin's knee pressed firmly on the black man's neck for at least seven minutes.

PHOTOS: Protests Over George Floyd's Death Escalate Into Violence, Destruction

By May 29, 2020

Outrage, frustration and grief are driving hundreds of protesters into the streets of Minneapolis, Los Angeles and St. Paul, Minn., after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose arresting officer was recorded kneeling on his neck for minutes on end.

Over the past few days demonstrations in Minnesota have evolved from peaceful cries for justice into violence and destruction.