Former Governor Merrill Dies; He Coined Phrase 'N.H. Advantage'

Former New Hampshire Gov. Steve Merrill has died.

Merrill, a Republican, served two terms as governor, from 1993 to 1997. He had previously served as New Hampshire Attorney General.

He was 74.

In a statement Saturday, Gov. Chris Sununu called Merrill "a dear friend who had an incredibly positive impact on the citizens of our state."

"He will be missed by everyone who knew him," Sununu said.

Merrill was known for his fiscally conservative politics and his outgoing personality. He is credited with coining the phrase "the New Hampshire Advantage" to describe the state's tax structure. That phrase has maintained a grip on New Hampshire politics to this day, particulary among Republicans who argue that the state's lack of a broad-based sales or income tax should be preserved at all cost.

Watch Gov. Sununu joke about former Merrill's official State House portrait in 2019.