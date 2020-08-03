Report: Climate Change Raises Flood Risks For Superfund Sites In N.H., Elsewhere

By 15 minutes ago

The Coakley Landfill in North Hampton is one of hundreds of Superfund sites that sit within about 25 miles of a coast, where they could be at risk for future flooding due to climate change.
Credit Annie Ropeik / NHPR

A new report from the Union of Concerned Scientists says hundreds of coastal Superfund sites – including several in New Hampshire – face new risks of flooding due to climate change.

The analysis looked at federal toxic waste sites within 25 miles of the East and Gulf Coasts, and found that New Jersey, Florida and New York have the most sites at risk of extreme flooding. Many are concentrated along the I-95 corridor. 

In New Hampshire, the analysis covers not just the former Pease Air Base Superfund in Portsmouth and Coakley Landfill Superfund in Greenland and North Hampton, but also sites on the inner Seacoast. 

The report says even if greenhouse gas emissions drop sharply in the coming decades, at least 800 of these coastal Superfunds will soon be at risk for extreme flooding due to storms and tides.

This kind of flooding has spread toxic waste around Superfunds and active industrial sites, in places like Houston after Hurricane Harvey.

The Concerned Scientists report also says people of color and those earning lower incomes are more likely to live near these sites. This follows another recent study from the Chicago-based Shriver Center on Poverty Law that said about 70% of all Superfund sites are within one mile of a public housing complex.  

Sites further inland are not exempt from the risk, according the Concerned Scientists report and other flood data.

The recently released FloodFactor mapping tool from the nonprofit First Street Foundation shows risks from potential creek and river flooding near or on some non-coastal Superfund sites in New Hampshire.

These include the Beede Waste Oil site in Plaistow, the Collins and Aikman Plant site in Farmington, the Keefe Environmental Services site in Exeter and the Fletcher’s Paint Works and Savage Municipal Water sites on either side of downtown Milford, near the floodplain of the Souhegan River.

The FloodFactor tool also shows that the Chlor-Alkali Site, on the Androscoggin River near downtown Berlin, has about a 20% chance of flooding in the next 30 years. The Environmental Protection Agency is currently taking public comment on a new cleanup plan for that site.

New Hampshire has nearly two dozen listed or proposed Superfund sites total.

Tags: 
Climate Change
Flooding & Groundwater
Climate & Infrastructure
Climate & Health
Environmental Protection Agency
Superfund
coakley landfill
Pease International Tradeport

Related Content

Share Your Ideas For NHPR's New Climate Change Reporting Project, 'By Degrees'

By Aug 1, 2020
Sara Plourde / NHPR

NHPR’s new climate change reporting project, By Degrees, begins in the midst of a global pandemic, mass protests against systemic racism, a presidential election and an economic crisis.

We need your help to tell new stories of how New Hampshire is living through climate change at this historic moment.

What are we missing? What do you want to know? How is climate change affecting you right now? 

New State Group Will Plan Ways To Lower Emissions, Focused On Health And Climate

By Jul 30, 2020
Hemera Collection

The state is launching a broad new effort to find ways to reduce the air emissions that drive respiratory disease and climate change in New Hampshire.

The non-partisan Emissions Commission meets for the first time next week and will include members of state agencies, utilities and the legislature, along with health, business and environmental advocates.

By Degrees: How Your Home's Air Quality Links To Climate And Health

By & Ava Sasani Jul 21, 2020
Courtesy of Marcus Ponce de Leon

By Degrees is a new climate change reporting project by NHPR. One major focus of the project is the connection between pollution and our health.

Last week, we talked about outdoor air quality in New Hampshire. But scientists are exploring the ways indoor air quality affects us too.

How Is N.H. Causing, Experiencing And Responding To Climate Change?

By & Jul 13, 2020
CSPAN

To kick off NHPR's new reporting project By Degrees, we're unpacking the basics of how climate change is already affecting life in New Hampshire, and how the state is contributing to and responding to the problem. 

Rachel Cleetus is the policy director for the Union of Concerned Scientists' Climate and Energy Program, based in Massachusetts.