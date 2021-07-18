-
Two New Hampshire towns will get federal grants to clean up contaminated sites seen as obstacles to economic revitalization.Boscawen and Jaffrey are among…
-
New runoff controls are coming to Great Bay after three adjacent cities reached an agreement with the Conservation Law Foundation to avert an appeal of a…
-
A former chemical industry lobbyist and top official in the Trump Administration's Environmental Protection Agency will serve as the assistant…
-
Federal officials say they’ve definitively linked three contaminated water wells in Greenland to the Seacoast’s Coakley Landfill Superfund site.The…
-
The state’s largest fish hatchery, accused of causing water pollution in the Lakes Region, would get $4.6 million in Gov. Chris Sununu’s proposed budget…
-
A new federal water permit is out for a state fish hatchery in New Durham that's accused, in a federal lawsuit, of polluting waters that feed into Lake…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved a new ocean dumping site for dredged material just off the Seacoast, after a years-long permitting…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing new health restrictions around a Superfund site in the town of Merrimack.The New Hampshire Plating…
-
A new report from the Union of Concerned Scientists says hundreds of coastal Superfund sites – including several in New Hampshire – face new risks of…
-
Environmental groups want federal regulators to reconsider a new water discharge permit for New England’s largest coal-fired power plant – Merrimack…