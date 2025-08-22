NH News Recap: Judge rules the state is not spending enough on education

A superior court judge ruled this week that the state is underfunding both general and special education. This follows another ruling by the state Supreme Court earlier this summer that also determined New Hampshire isn’t spending enough. But both that court and the judge in this case left it to the Legislature to take next steps. So what does this actually mean moving forward?

We talk about this story and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

Annmarie Timmins, NHPR

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Judge: NH is underfunding special education

This is the second court in six weeks to conclude New Hampshire is failing to adequately fund public education. The state Supreme Court said the state is underspending on general education.

Three years after launch of state police accreditation, departments’ interest grows

Three years after the state accreditation process was created by executive order by former Gov. Chris Sununu, about 50 police departments are engaged in the process.

Autopsy points to wife in Madbury murder-suicide that claimed four lives

Authorities believe Emily Long killed her husband and their two young children before shooting herself on Monday evening. A third child, a toddler, was unharmed.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Sununu lands top job at aviation industry lobbying group

NH plans to resume EV charging buildout based on new federal guidance

Karishma Manzur enters NH Senate race, joining Pappas in Democratic primary