© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Grab your tickets now for the chance to win $35,000 toward a new car or $25,000 cash!

ICE flights at Pease raise concerns and 'fear' for immigrants in Portsmouth

Granite State News Collaborative | By Howard Altschiller and Jeff McMenemy, Portsmouth Herald
Published July 30, 2025 at 2:18 PM EDT
A GlobalX aircraft is seen at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease on July 29, 2025, where it landed for an Immigration and Customs Enforcement flight. Tiffany Eddy, the spokesperson for the Pease Development Authority, which oversees all airport operations, referred questions to U.S. Homeland Security. In response to a request for comment about the ICE flights at Pease, a senior Department of Homeland Security official said, “ICE conducts flights throughout the U.S. on a daily basis.” “For operational security purposes, ICE does not discuss ongoing or future operations,” the official said.
Deb Cram
/
Seacoastonline
A GlobalX aircraft is seen at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease on July 29, 2025, where it landed for an Immigration and Customs Enforcement flight.

Port City Air, the fixed-base operator, stated they are legally obligated to service the flights and that the Department of Homeland Security makes the decisions regarding ICE flights.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Tom Cartwright, called "the world's only credible public source on U.S. deportation flights" in a recent article in The Atlantic, confirms detainee flights have ramped up at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease since the flights were discontinued at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts in mid-July.

ICE detainees have been taken aboard planes in Portsmouth on July 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 29, Cartwright said. The flight on the 29th arrived from Alexandria, Louisiana, described by USA TODAY as the nation's "top deportation hub," and was scheduled to return to Alexandria after additional stops.

The recent ICE flights at Pease are the first at the local airport since 2020, according to Cartwright.

"I would say it (Portsmouth) is a regular stop now," Cartwright said, "just like Hanscom was."

It does not appear that flights from Portsmouth take detainees out of the country, Cartwright said.

Continue reading the full story from Seacoastonline.

A group of people in shackles is seen at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease prior to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement flight aboard a GlobalX plane.
Deb Cram
/
Seacoastonline
A group of people in shackles is seen at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease prior to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement flight aboard a GlobalX plane.
Tags
NH News PortsmouthPease International TradeportICEImmigration and Customs Enforcement
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.